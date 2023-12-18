This year likely to be wettest ever recorded in Denmark

Advertisement

With less than two weeks to go, and rain on the way, Erik Hansen, a forecaster with the Danish Meteorological Agency, believes it is near certain that 2023 will beat the 905.3mm record set in 2019.

On December 14th, the agency said in a press release that with 897.7mm fallen, it would take "an incredibly dry Christmas" for Denmark not to beat the record.

"Between Monday and Wednesday, we are going to have rain over the southern part of the country, and after that we expect showers towards the end of next week as a new front comes in," Hansen told the Ritzau newswire. "That's to say, there's a high likelihood that the record will have been beated by next weekend."

Hansen said that the the start of 2023 had been extremely rainy, followed by a dry spring and early summer, an extremely wet July, and a wet autumn.

On average, Denmark received 759mm of rain a year between 1991 and 2020, meaning 2023 and 2019 have been about 20 percent wetter than what DMI considers a normal year.

Hansen said that climate change was leading to higher rainfall in Denmark, with heavier showers.