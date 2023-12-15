Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Friday

Advertisement

Six now arrested, one released after terror raids

Six persons have been placed in preliminary detention – albeit with four of the arrests in absentia – and one has been released after yesterday’s coordinated raids across the country by police and intelligence service PET.

Two people were brought before the district court in Frederiksberg yesterday, while the third arrested in Denmark was let go. The two who were present can be held in police custody until January 9th, the court ruled.

One of the two is a woman who denies her guilt, and one is “known in immigrant circles in Copenhagen” and has spoken publicly about “civil wars and the situation for Muslims in Denmark” according to broadcaster DR. PET has already confirmed a link to the illegal Copenhagen organised crime group LTF.

Both are charged under terror laws but, because the preliminary hearing was conducted behind what is termed “double closed doors”, the exact details of the charges and the identity of the suspects is not public.

Prosecutors at the hearing said further suspects are thought to be at large, DR also writes, but it is unclear whether any of the four in absentia charged persons have been detained in other countries.

No connection to arrests in Germany, Danish authorities say

German authorities yesterday said they had arrested Hamas-linked individuals suspected of planning attacks, with Denmark’s PET stating there was no link between the two sets of arrests.

In Berlin, prosecutors said German police arrested four suspected members of Hamas on Thursday, who they said were preparing an attack against Jewish targets in Europe.

In a statement released yesterday evening, PET said there is “no direct link between the terror arrests made in Denmark and the case being discussed in relation to Hamas-affiliated persons arrested in Germany”.

PET has previously confirmed there were "ramifications involving other countries" of the Danish arrests, but added in the later statement that “we are at an early stage of the investigation and have not firmly clarified what connections the Danish case has to other countries”.

Netanyahu claims suspects arrested in Denmark 'acted on behalf of Hamas'

Israel said Thursday that the suspects arrested in Denmark were "acting on behalf of the Hamas" militant group, but a Danish terror researcher said this was far from certain.

A statement issued by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said Danish security forces "arrested seven terrorists acting on behalf of the Hamas terrorist organisation, and thwarted an attack, the goal of which was to kill innocent civilians on European soil."

Political scientist and terror researcher Tore Hamming told DR – prior to the announcement of the arrests in Germany – that the statement from the Israeli government was one “I would be very cautious about believing”.

Hamming noted that Hamas is a nationalist group that normally only focuses on Palestine and territories around Israel.

“Terror in the West is not normally something Hamas does or would particularly benefit from,” he said.

“It’s also a campaign we’ve seen from Netanyahu in particular, where Hamas is linked to extremism,” he said.

Jewish celebration in central Copenhagen cancelled

The Jewish community in Denmark cancelled a public Hanukkah celebration planned for Thursday evening, due to the security situation.

The celebration was due to take place at City Hall Square (Rådhuspladsen) but was cancelled after the coordinated anti-terror raids earlier in the day.

Rabbi Yitzi Loewenthal of organisation Chabad Danmark confirmed in an email to news wire Ritzau that the event had been cancelled.

At a briefing yesterday, authorities said they were “paying attention to Jewish locations” but added it is still safe and secure to be in Copenhagen.

Yemen rebels fire missile at Maersk ship in Red Sea



Yemen's Iran-backed Huthi rebels claimed responsibility Thursday for an attack on a Maersk cargo ship travelling in a Red Sea strait through which a significant portion of the world's shipping passes, but according to a US official, the missile missed.

The Huthi rebels said the Maersk Gibraltar container ship was "targeted with a drone and the hit was direct", news wire AFP reports.

The Huthis have claimed a series of near-daily drone and missile assaults in the key maritime route, threatening international shipping in a pressure campaign over the Israel-Hamas war. The rebels have vowed to attack any vessel along the strait that they believe to be headed to Israel.

A US official said the missile fired at the Maersk Gibraltar "missed the ship" and instead hit the water. The official was speaking to AFP on condition of anonymity as he was not authorised to speak publicly.

Government cuts personal taxes by over 10 billion kroner

The government presented its finalised income tax reforms yesterday in what would under normal circumstances have been the day’s headline news story.

The tax reform has been in the pipeline for some time and has now been agreed upon between the government and a number of opposition parties, enabling a final version of it to pass through parliament.

Among other measures, the reform increases the income tax deduction given to people in employment, beskæftigelsesfradraget, and adds a new bracket of tax for the very highest earners, usually referred to in Danish as toptopskat, “top-top-tax”.

We’ll have full detail of the tax announcement in an article on our website later today.