Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Wednesday

Denmark votes in favour of UN resolution for ceasefire in Gaza

A majority of EU member states, including Denmark, have voted for what the UN calls an "immediate humanitarian ceasefire" in Gaza at the UN General Assembly.

Some 153 countries voted in favour with 10 countries, including the United States and Israel, voting against. 23 countries abstained.

“We voted 'yes' to the resolution because the humanitarian situation in Gaza is catastrophic,” Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen told broadcaster DR.

“There needs to be a humanitarian break in the hostilities, not least so that we can get more emergency aid to the suffering civilian population,” Rasmussen said.

“The term ‘humanitarian ceasefire’ emphasizes the humanitarian focus and is thus not a permanent ceasefire. The government continues to support Israel's right to defend itself within international human rights laws,” he added.

UN General Assembly votes are not legally binding for member states.

Vocabulary: våbenhvile – ceasefire

Plastic Christmas trees gain popularity at Danish homes

More and more people in Denmark are choosing plastic, reusable Christmas trees over real ones, DR reports.

After calling supermarkets, garden centres and DIY stores, the broadcaster found many observed an increase in demand for plastic trees.

The Coop supermarket chain, for example, said it has sold twice as many artificial trees as it did last year.

Reasons for the trend could be climate related or aesthetic, but it takes around 20 years for a plastic tree to become a more sustainable purchase than repeatedly buying a fir tree each year, an expert told DR.

“You have to reuse a plastic Christmas tree for around 20 years before the climate impact is less than if you buy a living fir tree each Christmas,” Niclas Scott Bentsen, Associate Professor in Nature Management at the University of Copenhagen, said to DR.

Vocabulary: juletræ – Christmas tree

FC Copenhagen celebrate after advancing to Champions League knockouts



FC Copenhagen qualified for the last 16 of the Champions League for the second time in their history on Tuesday thanks to a Lukas Lerager winner in a 1-0 home victory over Turkish side Galatasaray. The result means they come second in the group and go through to the knockout stage along with Bayern Munich.

The Danish champions overcame the odds in a group also featuring English giants Manchester United to book their place in the knockout stages for the first time since 2010-11.

"I almost have no words for how big it is for us to take eight points against Bayern Munich, Manchester United and Galatasaray," said coach Jacob Neestrup.

"I think it is an extraordinary achievement that a Danish team can advance. The group was so strong and full of so many world stars."

Vocabulary: at gå videre – to go through/qualify

Copenhagen Police call off alert after package found at royal residence

Police closed off an area around royal residence Amalienborg in Copenhagen on Tuesday after a suspicious package was reported. The package was later found not to be a threat.

Amalienborg Slotsplads – the large courtyard surrounded by the Queen’s residence – and adjacent street Amaliegade were closed by police on Tuesday following reports of a suspicious package.

Further investigation resulted in police ruling out any threat from the package.

Police have not confirmed whether Queen Margrethe was evacuated during the alert.