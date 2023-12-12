Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Tuesday

Advertisement

Christian Democrats no longer against free right to abortion

The Christian Democrats, up to now Denmark’s only party to oppose women’s free right to abortion, has adopted a new stance and will no longer be a “single-issue” party, it said in a statement yesterday.

Although the party has only a tiny fraction of the Danish vote share – and is not currently represented in parliament – it has some prominence when it runs in general elections, with abortion being one of the issues on which it campaigns given the consensus in favour of free abortion across the rest of the Danish political spectrum.

“We will support women’s free right to end pregnancy in the first 12 weeks. It must of course be up to the woman herself to decide the best thing to do in her own situation,” party leader Jeppe Hedaa said in the statement.

The new platform will enable the Christian Democrats “put its history as a single-issue party in the past”, it said.

Vocabulary: fri abort – free right to abortion

Long queues to speak to on-call medic due to sickness

Waiting times to speak to a doctor on the Greater Copenhagen region’s 1813 phone line reached 42 minutes on Saturday and 24 minutes on Sunday, broadcaster DR reports.

According to health service standards, waiting times on the line should not exceed five minutes for 90 percent of calls.

The long queues over the weekend were a result of staff sickness, head of department for 1813, Berit Juhl, told DR. Juhl also said the nature of calls was contributing to congestion on the line.

“A lot of people who called over the weekend were calling about symptoms of influenza,” she said. Those calls do not need to be made as they are non-urgent and do not usually require any treatment, she added.

Patients in Greater Copenhagen can call 1813 if they have been hurt or fallen ill outside of normal doctors’ working hours. Operators on the number can provide an appointment at an emergency ward, advice on what to do until doctors’ surgeries open, or tell patients to go to a hospital, if necessary. A different telephone number is used in each of Denmark’s five regional health authorities.

Vocabulary: behandling – treatment

SAS drops Nesquik from in-flight menu as Nestle blacklisted by Ukraine

Airline SAS will no longer sell Nesquik, the hot chocolate product from Nestlé, after the company was blacklisted by Ukraine for continuing commercial activity in Russia.

SAS confirmed the decision to Norwegian broadcaster TV2 Norge.

The product is not the first to be cut be SAS for similar reasons, with Marabou chocolate and Pepsi also dropped for being on Ukraine’s blacklist.

Vocabulary: sortlistet -- blacklisted

Danish government resumes aid to Palestinian civilians

Denmark’s foreign development aid to Palestine, suspended on October 10th, is to be resumed.

The decision was made after the Foreign Ministry found no evidence of misuse of funding or indirect support for militant organisation Hamas through its use, the Prime Minister’s office informed news wire Ritzau on Monday.

“I am pleased to announce that Denmark is now resuming foreign development aid to Palestine. That means payments will now be initiated,” Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said in a written comment.

Some 72 million kroner of aid contributions to Palestine frozen in October will therefore now go through.