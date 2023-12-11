Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Monday

Advertisement

Supreme Court to rule on case of repeated sick leave

The Supreme Court (Hørejesteret) will today rule whether an employer acted fairly when dismissing a member of staff who took sick leave, returned to work and then took sick leave again, news wire Ritzau writes.

The employer is represented by the Danish Chamber of Commerce in the case, in which the high court Østre Lansdret ruled in favour of the former employee last year before appeal.

Key to the outcome between the accountancy firm and its former staff member is the 120-day rule, which states that an employee can be fired with a month’s notice if if they have received paid sick leave for a total of 120 days during the last 12 months.

Vocabulary: at sygemelde sig – to call in sick

Health Minister presents new measures after Aarhus Hospital cancer scandal

The government is responding with specific measures aimed at improving cancer treatment after reports earlier this year revealed hundreds of bowel cancer patients at Aarhus University Hospital waited longer than they should have to undergo surgery. The scandal resulted in two hospital directors losing their jobs.

Health Minister Sohie Løhde is to present the measures, which include a patient counselling provision to advise patients on their rights after receiving a cancer diagnosis; a new unit to ensure better cooperation on capacity and treatment between regional health authorities; and better monitoring of waiting lists to prevent them exceeding legal limits.

Løhde told newspaper Berlingske that the Aarhus University Hospital scandal was a major factor in the adoption of the new systems.

Vocabulary: venteliste – waiting list

New Danish demonstrations against war in Gaza

Both Copenhagen and Esbjerg yesterday saw major new demonstrations from hundreds of people demanding an end to Israel’s military action in Gaza.

Ongoing bombardments and land offensives by the Israeli military have cost tens of thousands of Palestinian lives in the enclave. They were initiated after an incursion and attack on Israeli territory by terrorist organisation Hamas in October.

Broadcaster DR reports that “several thousand” took part in the Copenhagen demonstration, organised by the group ‘Stop Annekteringen af Palæstina’ (Stop the annexation of Palestine).

Several participants who spoke to the broadcaster condemned the war as a “genocide” and called for Denmark’s politicians to take more action in support of Palestinian civilians.

Another member of the public called the situation “as wrong as anything can be”.

Humans lose out for Denmark’s 2023 word of the year

The 2023 Danish word of the year was announced on Friday, and the impact of this year’s technological advances have clearly come to the fore.

Several Danish words related to diverse areas were in the running for the 2023 word of the year, including Store Bededag (Great Prayer Day), the public holiday abolished this year by parliament; Irmapige in reference to the logo of shuttered Copenhagen supermarket Irma; klimakollaps (climate collapse) and iltsvind (oxygen depletion).

But the word considered to best described 2023 was ChatGPT, the name of the open source AI launched at the end of 2022 which heralded the popular use of AI for creating text and images.