Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Friday

Warmer, but wet and grey weekend ahead

Icy roads and snow-covered gardens are about to melt away, with weather conditions this weekend forecast to be above freezing and thereby warmer than the temperatures we’ve seen so far in December.

There won’t be much in the way of brightness, unfortunately, with a blanket of grey clouds likely to swaddle Denmark.

“Friday will start mostly dry for everyone, but during the afternoon an area of precipitation will move over us from the southwest,” meteorologist Anja Bodholdt of national Met office DMI told news wire Ritzau.

The melting snow will result in high humidity, with low-hanging clouds and poor visibility.

“On Saturday, another grey day awaits with fog and mist in many places, and some rain or sleet will fall here and there,” Bodholdt said.

Vocabulary: gråvejrsdag – grey weather day

Lego joins forces with Epic Games for latest 'Fortnite' game



Danish toy giant Lego and US videogame leader Epic Games have joined forces to launch "Lego Fortnite" in a bid to grow a platform already used by hundreds of millions of people, news wire AFP writes.

The game, which like prior Fortnite offerings is free to download, features the colourful animated landscape familiar to gamers but with figures who come from the Danish company's distinct universe.

While the setting resembles that of the original Fortnite game, first launched in 2017, the playable space in the Lego version is 19 times as big.

Thursday's announcement marks the first significant project between Lego and Epic since the company announced in April 2022 that it, along with Sony, would invest $2 billion in the North Carolina company.

The game's designers ensured that all the settings and characters who appear in the game could be built in the real world with Lego pieces.

Vocabulary: at lancere et product – to launch a product

Police make six arrests for organised sales of cannabis in Christiania

Copenhagen Police yesterday arrested six men in a coordinated action which took place at the Pusher Street area in Christiania along with a number of other locations in the city, broadcaster DR reports.

The men have been charged with selling between 102 and 224 kilograms of hash from a stand at Pusher Street, the illicit market which Christiania residents have said they no longer want to operate.

Police said they are looking for a seventh man but that one of the arrested is the leader of the ring.

“During the arrests, we also carried out searches where we found other things, including a lot of cash and a quantity of narcotics, which are now also part of the case,” Copenhagen Police investigator Simon Hansen said in a statement.

Vocabulary: anholdelser – arrests

Webshop customers entitled to refunds for 'hidden' subscriptions

A number of Danish webshops have been found to have misled customers by automatically registering them for a subscription when they purchase a product.

A ruling by the Danish Supreme Court will require buuks.dk, pluus.dk and sayve.dk to refund subscription fees dating back to 2017.

Customers were able to purchase products such as books, toys and electronics from the online stores.

The court found that the three sites failed in their obligation to clearly communicate the premise for purchases made on their platforms.