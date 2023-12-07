Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Thursday

Advertisement

Danish pension fund wants to sell Tesla shares

PensionDanmark says it wants to sell its shares in US electric car manufacturer Tesla, the fund confirmed to broadcaster DR yesterday.

The decision comes after the leader of trade union 3F Transport, Jan Villadsen, called for the Danish pensions fund to drop its shares in Tesla if the company fails to sign a collective bargaining agreement with its employees in Sweden.

“In light of the fact that the conflict is now spreading to Denmark, as well as Tesla's latest categorical refusal to sign an agreement in any country, we have come to the conclusion that we as investors currently have little opportunity to influence the company,” PensionDanmark stated.

Vocabulary: næppe – hardly

Deadline for tax savings brings last-minute property sellers onto market

A property tax subsidy which takes effect on January 1st 2024 is resulting in a last-minute dash to complete purchases before the end of the year, according to data from real estate site Boligsiden.

New property tax rules take effect next year, meaning higher tax rates are likely for those who buy their houses after January 1st. Therefore, completing a purchase before the end of the year can give a tax saving.

The number of houses and apartments on sale jumped up at the beginning of this month Sydbank’s senior economist Mathias Dollerup Sproegel said.

“There are some homes, particularly in expensive areas that will get a tax discount, where both buyer and seller are interested in completing before the New Year, because after the New Year the buyers will have to pay a significantly higher property tax,” he told news wire Ritzau.

Vocabulary: at handle – to trade

Advertisement

Parliament to vote on Quran law

The government’s bill to effectively prohibit the burning of the Quran is scheduled for voting on today’s parliamentary programme.

The new law was proposed in August after a series of Quran burnings by activists led to concerns over Denmark’s security threat level and diplomatic relations with Muslim-majority countries.

The bill was modified in October to “specifically target improper treatment of scriptures of significant religious importance," the justice ministry said at the time.

The first draft of the bill was criticised by some -- including politicians, artists, media and freedom of speech experts -- who saw it as a return to a blasphemy law that Denmark abolished in 2017.

It will also be opposed in its current form by parties who still view it as an encroachment on free speech, but it is expected to be enacted given the coalition government’s parliamentary majority.

Vocabulary: blasfemi – blasphemy

Advertisement

Rejsekort to be replaced by app

In an important announcement for all regular users of Danish public transport, Rejsekort said yesterday that it will gradually switch from a card to an app, beginning next year.

That means passengers on buses, trains and Metros will for the first time be able to check in and out of their journeys using their phones, with an app version of the Rejsekort, from 2024.

The long wait for a Rejsekort app is partly down to its complexity, director of Rejsekort and Rejseplan, Kasper Schmidt, told broadcaster DR.

“It’s quite complicated to make a solution for this because it needs certain GPS signals,” he said.

“And we have 3.3 million passengers who travel with Rejsekort, so we have prepared this thoroughly,” he said.

Vocabulary: pendlere -- commuters