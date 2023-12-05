Copenhagen to allow bars to stay open later from 2025

Advertisement

Despite previously considering a retraction of opening times, Copenhagen Municipality will now give bars the option of staying open later by permitting outside service until 2am in restricted zones.

“It’s a balance between having a living city and on the other hand making sure that everyone can live here and be here,” city councillor Line Barfod of the Red Green Alliance said as she confirmed the decision to news wire Ritzau.

The new rules will come into effect in 2025. While they will allow some opening until 2am, the majority of bars and restaurants will still be required to close at midnight.

A previous proposal suggested reducing midnight opening times to 10pm in response to complaints over noise from residents.

Barfod said that the decision to reform closing times, in part by the partial extensions to 2am along with a charge for late opening, which will be spent bolstering compliance, would help better regulate noise issues.

“We are expecting it to mean that inconveniences will be lesser for those who live near bars with outside areas,” she said.

The proposal to reduce opening times looked for a long time as if it would be implemented in Copenhagen, with a majority of parties in the city council in favour.

But the Alternative and Social Democratic parties last week withdrew support, opening a path to the model that has now been adopted.

“We are very pleased that we can continue with normal outside service until midnight and that the Social Democrats have made U-turn here, so we don’t have to close the city down at 10pm,” Barfod said.