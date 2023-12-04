Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Monday

Advertisement

Leave early and expect delays: Roads directorate

Leave early, keep your distance and drive carefully are the three messages issued by the Danish Roads Directorate this morning.

That comes as milder weather begins to take over from the Arctic conditions of last week, but with bouts of snow or ice still possible.

“You should be aware that there can be a risk of snow and icy roads. This is all over the country, [Met office] DMI says. So it’s all about setting off in good time if you’re going out today,” Roads Directorate traffic centre spokesperson Jakob Riis-Petersen told news wire Ritzau.

“Get in the car earlier than you normally would, drive carefully and keep a distance,” he said.

Vocabulary: hold afstand – keep a distance

Depth charge exploded off the coast of Langeland

A 130-kilo depth charge was fished out of the water and subsequently destroyed by the Danish military yesterday.

The bomb was discovered by a fishing boat some 3.2 kilometres off the coast of southern island Langeland early on Sunday.

“Fisherman usually know what to do when they net ammunition. They contact the authorities and then the Navy mine service comes to look at it,” military spokesperson Aein Amripour told news wire Ritzau.

Deep water explosives from the Second World War are occasionally found off the Danish coasts. In July, a trawler near West Jutland town Thyborøn called in the military after catching a torpedo.

Vocabulary: dybvandsbombe – depth charge

Advertisement

Construction starts on giant CO2 capture plant

Energy company Ørsted today begins construction on a giant CO2 capture facility that will cleanse emissions from the Avedøre power station near Copenhagen.

The company has high hopes for the project.

“We must show that it works, both to ourselves and to the rest of the world. Because our ambition is to go a step further and put this at other facilities too,” Ørsted director of power stations Ole Thomsen told broadcaster DR.

Ørsted has been given 8.2 billion kroner of government funds for the project, which also includes a similar facility at a second power plant, Asnæsværket in western Zealand.

The company says it wants to capture 430,000 tonnes of CO2 from the two plants each year. That corresponds to the emissions of approximately 200,000 cars.

Vocabulary: CO2 fangst – CO2 capture

Army called in to defend Jewish sites

Denmark will deploy army units to protect Jewish and Israeli sites in Copenhagen in response to an increase in anti-Semitism amid the war between Israel and Hamas militants in Gaza, government officials said yesterday.

"The conflict in the Middle East has led to an absolutely unacceptable increase in anti-Semitism and insecurity for Jews in Denmark," Justice Minister Peter Hummelgaard said.

"We're in a situation where the terrorist threat hanging over Denmark is serious."

The defence ministry said the Gaza conflict was taking a heavy toll on police resources, with several protests being held at a time when Quran burnings by anti-immigrant or anti-extremist groups have stoked tensions.