Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Friday

Government to ease rules on family reunification for Danes returning from abroad

Immigration rules are to be eased so that Danish nationals moving back home after spells living abroad will face fewer obstacles if they have foreign spouses and children.

The decision, announced yesterday evening in a statement from the Ministry of Immigration and Integration, also means that a language requirement will be eased for Danes who apply for family reunification for their partners.

That comes after a number of reports described absurd individual cases whereby a family reunification was refused because the Danish partner – born, raised and schooled in Denmark – failed to meet a Danish language requirement.

We’ll have full detail of this announcement in a separate article on our website this morning.

Vocabulary: familiesammenføring – family reunification

Copenhagen Municipality moves forward with tourist tax plan

The city council at Copenhagen Municipality yesterday evening voted to move forward on plans to introduce a tax on tourists, following a model seen in a number of other European cities.

The vote was tight, with conservative parties generally voting against, local media TV2 Kosmopol reports. The parties said such a tax could damage the already-expensive Copenhagen’s competitiveness as a tourist destination.

But council member Rasmus Steenberger of centre-left party SF called the tax a “win-win situation” for both residents and visitors to the capital, saying it would make tourism “sustainable”.

A proposed tax would have to be adopted by parliament and could therefore still fail after the municipality has put the model together.

Vocabulary: turismeafgift – tourism tax

Denmark to increase contribution to climate change-threatened countries

A contribution of 175 million kroner will be made by Denmark to countries at most risk from climate change, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said at the COP28 climate summit in Dubai yesterday.

That brings Denmark’s total contribution in the area to 350 million kroner.

“We are among those who have emitted the most. The immediate consequences of climate change can be felt most in the countries where the population emits the least,” Frederiksen said according to news wire Ritzau.

Vocabulary: klimaskader – damage from climate change

Submarine murderer loses lawsuit over right to new relationships



One of Denmark's most infamous prisoners, serving life for murdering a journalist aboard his homemade submarine, yesterday lost a lawsuit against the Danish state over legislation barring him from cultivating new relationships.

Peter Madsen, 52, had argued that a law introduced in 2022 violated his right to a private life under the European Convention on Human Rights.

The law restricts life prisoners to having visits, letter and telephone contact only with people already close to them before their conviction, during the first 10 years of their sentence.

“"The court found no basis for (Madsen's claim), which is why Storstrøm Prison has been cleared of a number of allegations made by the inmate," the Nykøbing Falster district court wrote in a statement reported by news wire AFP.

Vocabulary: grundlag – basis