Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Thursday

More snow as South Denmark drops to 10 below zero

Both northern and eastern parts of Denmark received heavy snow last night as the south of the country saw sub-zero temperatures into double figures.

Meteorologist Trine Pedersen of national Met office DMI said exact amounts of snowfall will be measured during the morning.

“Very many places have had 2-5 centimetres of snow and there are some places where a lot more has fallen,” she said at 6:30am.

The locations where most snow fell were slightly warmer at around freezing point. Over Funen and South Jutland, where skies were clear, local temperatures sunk to around -14 Celsius.

Vocabulary: tocifret – double-digit

Global warming forced Greenland's polar bears to adapt: study



Polar bears in Greenland have shown considerable flexibility as climate change forced them to drastically adapt their diet and habitat, but the current shift could still prove a daunting challenge, researchers said Wednesday.

At the end of the last ice age, some 12,000 years ago, "when temperatures went up, sea ice went down," it reduced the polar bears' habitat and forced them to move further north, Michael Westbury, co-author of a recent study on the subject recently published in the journal Science Advances, told AFP on Wednesday.

Westbury also noted that the start of the interglacial period, rising temperatures led to a decline in the bear population.

Vocabulary: isbjørn – polar bear

National bank to make announcement about cash

The Danish central bank Nationalbanken has scheduled a press briefing today at which it will presents “new initiatives in the cash area”.

An analysis titled “The role of cash in a society with low use of cash” forms the basis for the presentation.

The government and the Nationalbank are working to phase out the 1000-krone note, news wire Ritzau reports.

Vocabulary: kontanter – cash

Submarine murderer challenges law banning new relationships

Denmark's most notorious inmate, serving a life sentence for murdering a journalist aboard his homemade submarine, has sued the Danish state over legislation that bars him from cultivating new relationships, news wire AFP reports. The verdict is due today.

A law introduced in 2022 restricts life prisoners, during the first 10 years of their sentence, to only having visits, letter and telephone contact with people already close to them before their conviction.

Peter Madsen, 52, claims the law violates his fundamental rights to a private life, as defined by the European Convention on Human Rights.

Madsen was convicted in April 2018 of the premeditated murder and sexual assault of 30-year-old award-winning Swedish journalist Kim Wall when she went to interview him on board his submarine in August 2017.

His high-profile trial unveiled his interest in violent sex and snuff films of women being beheaded, skinned, tortured and impaled.