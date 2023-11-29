Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Wednesday

Advertisement

Twenty warships set to patrol Baltic Sea and North Atlantic

A coalition of northern European countries, including Sweden, Norway and Denmark, have agreed to deploy 20 warships in the area to protect critical infrastructure.

After a meeting of defence ministers of the 10 countries in the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF), the group said it had agreed to activate "a JEF Response Option."

"This includes Maritime and Air capabilities which will deploy across the JEF's core region as a military contribution to the protection of critical undersea infrastructure," the ministers said in a joint declaration.

Vocabulary: krigsskib – warship

Hungry geese cause problems for aircraft at Copenhagen Airport

An increasing number of geese landing in nearby habitats are a potential hazard for aircraft landing and taking off at Copenhagen Airport.

Aarhus University’s Technical Sciences unit has studied the behaviour of the geese in a collaborative project with the airport and concluded that the large birds could be a risk factor.

“Through radar observations, the researchers were able to document that large flocks in the morning and evening moved across the runways between their sleeping areas at Kalvebod Fælled [nature reserve, ed.] and the fields, posing a large risk to aircraft landing or taking off,” the report states.

Large flocks of geese have in recent years settled in the fields near the town of Store Magleby, which neighbours Copenhagen Airport, resulting in increased risk of birdstrikes for flights in and out of the airport.

Vocabulary: gås, gæs – goose, geese

Met agency issues warning of icy roads

The national meteorological agency DMI has warned of icy roads across the country this morning.

Temperatures are set to be between freezing and -3 degrees Celsius today, with risk of ice all over Denmark, the agency said on its website.

“National roads are being salted and cleared,” a spokesperson from the Danish Road Directorate told news wire Ritzau.

“[Snow] has been cleared during the night, but it’s still icy, so you must drive carefully,” she said.

North Jutland and parts of northwest Zealand have seen the most snow on roads overnight, but more areas could be affected today.

Vocabulary: at rydde vejen – to clear (snow) from the road

Danish train to Sweden evacuated after Christmas presents left on board

A train from Denmark to Gothenburg was halted and evacuated due to a suspicious package late last night. The object was found to be a forgotten bag of Christmas presents.

“The national bomb disposal unit was called there and extracted the bag using a robot. With the help of the robot, they opened the bag and found that it was full of Christmas presents,” Malmö Police officer Thomas Söderberg told Swedish news wire TT.

The train was held at Hyllie Station just after the Øresund Bridge at 9:46pm. Passengers and staff were evacuated and the surrounding area taped off. The alert was lifted around 11:30pm.

“There is a high terrorism [alert] level in Sweden. People are aware of it and react to incidents that deviate [from the normal, ed.], and contact us,” Söderberg said.

Vocabulary: bombeenhed – bomb disposal unit