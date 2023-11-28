Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Tuesday

Advertisement

Foreigners involved in higher proportion of fatal accidents at construction sites

Migrant workers are involved in 37 percent of fatal accidents at Danish construction sites, according to a study from Aalborg University reported by broadcaster DR.

That figure is remarkably high given only one in eight workers at building sites in Denmark are foreign nationals.

The figure covers accidents at construction sites in Denmark in the period 2016-2022.

“Migrants get the jobs that are most dangerous, the dirtiest and the coldest. Where there’s also the highest chance of getting hurt,” Laust Høgedahl, one of the authors of the report and a labour market researcher at the university, told DR.

“In that sense there’s really an A- and B-team in construction when it comes to migrants and Danish workers,” he said.

Vocabulary: byggeplads – construction site

Record number of foreign prisoners returned to home countries

Some 42 convicts who were serving prison sentences in Denmark have this year been sent return to their home countries to complete their punishments, DR writes.

The number is higher than ever before, according to the Danish prison service Kriminalforsorgen. The process for transferring foreign prisoners to home countries was moved from the Justice Ministry to Kriminalforsorgen in 2021.

Each of the last six years has seen the figure rise with one exception, in 2019.

Vocabulary: afsone en dom – serve a sentence

Snow and ice on roads cause giant queue on motorway

The area of Jutland between Vejle, Fredericia and Kolding, known as trekantsområdet (“the triangle region”) is seeing severe traffic disruptions this morning as a result of the sub-zero weather.

Earlier this morning, DR reported a closure on the E45 motorway between Skærup and Kolding in the southbound lane after a truck lost control on the ice, crashing and blocking the road.

A long queue was also reported in the northbound lane from Haderslev to Kolding, and between Kolding and Vejle.

Authorities are currently shovelling snow and spreading salt but delays could be long, with motorists reporting ice rink-like conditions.

Vocabulary: glat – slippery

Immigration ministry says Brexit deadline is ‘last chance’ for UK nationals

Eligible UK nationals yet to apply for continued right of residence in Denmark under the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement ‘need to remember’ to do so before an extended deadline in December, Immigration Minister Kaare Dybvad Bek has warned.

The December 31st deadline will be the “last chance” to apply for the residence document, the Danish Ministry of Immigration and Integration said in a statement.

Earlier this year, the government extended the deadline for applications to December 31st, 2023.

That decision was made after a significant number of people missed the original deadline in 2021, in part because many did not receive individual notification of the need to apply.