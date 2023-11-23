Ferries cancelled and bridge restricted as winds batter Denmark
Cars with trailers or caravans have been banned from Denmark's Great Belt Briudge and ferries from Funen to Als have been cancelled due to strong winds.
The Great Belt Bridge will be closed to trailers weighing less than 2,500 kilos until 7am on Friday morning, the bridge's operator, Sund & Bælt, wrote on X.
The Alslinjen ferry service has also cancelled all ferry journeys between Bøjden, on the island of Funen, and Fynshav which is on the island of Als in southern Jutland.
Denmark's weather service DMI has not issued any weather warnings for the Great Belt between Funen and Zealand, but is forecasting gusts of storm-strength winds all the way up Denmark's west coast.
The weather forecaster DMI expects gusts of storm-strength wind in most areas on Denmark's west coast on Thursday evening. Source: DMI
