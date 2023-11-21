Today in Denmark: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Advertisement

Copenhagen stop-and-search zones lifted

The two stop-and-search zones, or visitationszoner, which were imposed at the end of August, were lifted at midnight on Monday, due to a reduction in incidents linked to an ongoing gang conflict.

The zones, which empower police to search individuals and vehicles without concrete suspicion, were imposed at the end of August after a spate of violence linked to a conflict between the Hells Angels and the outlawed Loyal To Familia gang.

One zone encompassed the hippy enclave of Christiania and a part of Amager, while the other covered Nørrebro and a part of Northwest Copenhagen.

Chief Police Inspector Søren Thomassen said that the police now judged that the conflict level had declined to such an extent the zones could no longer be justified.

"On the one hand, we react to the intelligence we have, and on the other hand, we aim for the measures to cause the least possible inconvenience for the ordinary citizen. In the current situation, we have found no basis for extending the visitation zones," he said in the press release.

Danish vocabulary: at forlænge - to extend

Government reaches deal with independent MP to keep majority

Denmark's three-party government has struck an agreement with the independent MP Jon Stephensen to ensure that he votes with the government and backs it's agreements, shoring up its majority after the resignation of scandal-hit MP Mike Villa Fonseca from the Moderates.

"After all, I voted for a government across the left-right divide, and I stand by that. This means that I am not going to overthrow the government. Of course, this also means that I vote with the government on most things," Stephensen, a former Moderate MP, told the media.

The resignation of Mike Fonseca from the Moderates on Friday, after it emerged that he was in a relationship with a15-year-old girl, had lost the government its domestic majority, meaning it would only have had a majority when MPs from Greenland and the Faroe Islands were included in the voting.

The deal with Stephensen brings back this domestic majority.

Danish vocabulary: en aftale - an agreement

Copenhagen Police temporarily close Christiania's cannabis market

Copenhagen Police have announced that they will clear the stalls and temporarily close down Pusher Street, the open-air cannabis market in the hippy enclave of Christiania, on Wednesday this week.

Police said the closure is part of an ongoing operation, "which in the long run will lead to a permanent closure of the hash trade in Pusher Street".

After the stalls are closed at 3pm, the police will remain in the area to prevent any of the dealers returning and trying to sell the drug.

"We will be very much present and so visibly present that the organized hash trade cannot reestablish itself as it usually does. But apart from that, it is legal to enter the area," Simon Hansen, vice police inspector, said in a press release.

Danish vocabulary: at lukke - to close/shut down

Denmark's three-party government hits record low in polls

The three parties in Denmark's ruling coalition have hit their lowest point in the polls since the government was formed in December 2022.

The Social Democrats, Liberal and Moderate parties together had the support of just 37.2 percent of voters in the poll for Voxmeter, down from the combined 50.1 percent of the vote they received in the election in November 2022.

The Social Democrats have seen the biggest fall in over the past month, with their support falling from 22.6 percent of those who responded to the poll to just 20.9 percent.

The Liberals have fallen from 9.9 to 9.9 percent, while the Moderates have fallen from 7.7 to 7.3 percent.

Danish vocabulary: en meningsmåling - an opinion poll