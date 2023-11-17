Today in Denmark: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Advertisement

Trains running normally on Copenhagen Metro after flood

Trains started running again on the M1 and M2 lines of the Copenhagen Metro at 5am on Friday morning, after heavy rainfall closed down both lines between Nørreport and Christianshavn due to about 20cm of water on the track.

"The cause of the flooding will only become clear in the course of next week," Jette Clausen, a communications consultant at Metro Service, which maintains the lines, told Ritzau. She said that engineers did not yet know the reason why so much water had come in.

Martin Kjærsgaard, from the city's emergency services, said they had used suction pumps to pump hundreds of thousands of litres of water into the sea, after checking it for contamination with oil and other pollutants.

"The quality of the water had to be examined first, but it can easily be pumped out into the harbour," he said.

Danish vocabulary: en oversvømmelse - a flood

Government calls for more robots in Danish companies

Denmark's government has drawn up a new digitization strategy which will see the government push for more companies to make use of robots, with Digitalization Minister, Marie Bjerre, announcing a scheme to let small and medium-sized companies borrow robots.

Among other things, the robots can help companies report information.

"Robotic technology has huge potential for our companies. But what we do know is that it can be difficult for small and medium-sized companies to buy the first robot," she said.

Denmark's government is spening 800m kroner on the strategy of which 24m is going on the robot initiative.

Danish vocabulary: små og mellemstore virksomheder - small and medium-sized industries

Break in rainy weather over the weekend

After a rainy week, the weather in Denmark will clear up on Friday, with sun and dry weather on Saturday, and no rain until Sunday evening

The clear weather will come with low temperatures of between 3C and 6C on Saturday and 7C and 10C on Sunday.

Denmark had very heavy rain on Wednesday night and Thursday morning, with Amager in Copenhagen receiving 66mm of rain over the period.

Danish vocabulary: en smule bedre - a little bit better

Social Democrats have lost one in three voters since election: poll

The Social Democrats in Denmark have lost one in three of their voters in the years since Denmark's last election, winning the support of just 18.2 percent of voters in a new poll by Epinion for Denmark's public broadcaster, DR. This was down from 27.5 percent in the election on November 1st.

The poll is the party's lowest performance in an Epinion poll since June 2014 and its worst result with Mette Frederiksen as its leader.

Danish vocabulary: en meningsmåling - an opinion poll