Today in Denmark: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

11 more Danes evacuated from Gaza

A further eleven people on Denmark's evacuation list have left Gaza and entered Egypt, Denmark's foreign ministry confirmed to the Ritzau newswire on Tuesday evening.

"At the border they were met by the Danish embassy and they have been driven to Cairo, where there will be psychological, social, and heath experts in place," the ministry wrote.

Tuesday's evacuations bring the total number on the Danish list evacuated to 15. It's unclear exactly how many people there are on the Danish list, but before the evacuations began the ministry estimated that there were about 20.

Danish vocabulary: en grænseovergang - a border crossing

EU enlargement 'must not cause social dumping': Denmark PM

Denmark's PM has called for new measures to prevent 'social dumping', when labour migration leads to worsened working conditions, if the EU expands ahead of a meeting with the leaders of Bulgaria, Finland, Ireland, Latvia and Sweden.

Last week, the EU Commission recommended that member states give the green light to begin negotiations with Ukraine and Mette Frederiksen said that she would look carefully at the possible impacts on the Danish labour market.

"We are going to be aware of that. This is primarily about our labour market, where we must ensure that social dumping does not take place," she said at a press conference ahead of the meeting, adding that worker's rights were "among the most fundamental in Denmark's welfare society".

"So we will have a sharp eye on the labour market," she said.

Danish vocabulary: det danske velfærdssamfund - the Danish welfare society

Denmark to restrict alcohol sales to under-18s

Denmark will restrict alcohol sales to minors and increase taxes on nicotine products to combat a worrying rise in consumption, the health ministry said on Tuesday.

"Children and the young are starting to drink too early, and they drink too much," Health Minister Sophie Løhde said at a press conference.

She said youths were also consuming more "snus", a sachet placed under the upper lip containing synthetic nicotine and often flavoured to appeal to younger consumers.

In response, sales of drinks with more than six percent alcohol will be banned to those aged 16 to 18, who until now could buy drinks containing up to 16.5 percent alcohol.

At the same time, taxes on snus will be doubled, raising the average price of a packet by 12 kroner (1.6 euros), making their price equal to a pack of cigarettes.

It will also be forbidden for smoking substitution products to offer "enticing aromas and smells," the ministry said.

Danish vocabulary: at stramme grebet - to tighten your/his/its grip

Danish supermarket takes 'annoying' lid off cartons

The Coop supermarket chain is to remove a screw-type cap from its five best-selling milk products and return to the old style of carton, after complaints from customers.

EU regulations now require all plastic caps remain attached to cartons and bottles to reduce plastic waste in nature, leading to the introduction of the cap, which cannot be removed from the milk packaging.

But customers reacted negatively to the new design, saying it makes it difficult to pour milk from the carton.

“We can already see that this is a moment of annoyance for people. We are therefore reacting,” Coop head of department Thomas Roland said in a statement.

Danish vocabulary: fastmonteret plastlåg - fixed plastic lid