Copenhagen faces torrential rain from Wednesday night

Advertisement

The agency issued a Category 1 warning for "continuous rain", meaning more than 30mm of water is expected to fall within a 24-hour period.

"The large amounts of rainfall expected could also cause local flooding, as the ground is saturated with water in several places and the water level is already high in many streams and rivers," the agency said on its website.

The rain will begin on Wednesday evening, when a low pressure zone is expected to come in over southern Denmark, and will end on Thursday morning when the low pressure zone moves on east towards Poland. Lighter rain is also forecast to fall across most of the rest of Denmark.

Advertisement

Denmark is on track to have the wettest year since records began, even if November and December receive only normal levels of rainfall, the climatologist Mikael Scharling has told the Ritzau newswire.

Last month was the wettest October in 25 years.