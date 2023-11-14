Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Tuesday

Advertisement

Parliament to debate bill to ban Quran burnings

Parliament will today debate the government’s bill to ban Quran burnings, after a string of desecrations of Islam's holy book sparked anger in Muslim countries during the summer.

Nearly 1,000 protesters attempted to march to the Danish embassy in Baghdad's fortified Green Zone in late July, following a call by firebrand cleric Moqtada Sadr.

Denmark's government said the tensions posed a threat to national security.

The bill aims to make it a criminal offence to "publicly or with the intention of dissemination in a wider circle to treat a text with strong religious significance for a religious community... inappropriately," according to a summary on the parliament's website.

Offenders could face up to two years in prison.

Vocabulary: et lovforslag – a parliamentary bill

Preliminary tax returns released ahead of schedule

The preliminary tax return, forskudsopgørelse, was released by tax authority Skat online last night ahead of schedule. The expected release date for the returns was today, November 14th.

Taxpayers can therefore now log in to the Skat.dk platform and check their preliminary tax returns for 2024.

The preliminary tax returns eventually form the basis of the final tax return, årsopgørelse, which is released in March and finalised by May. You can check how much tax you’ve paid or are due to pay during the course of the year and edit your income and deductions information on the preliminary version of the return, the forskudsopgørelse.

An important change on this year’s return is the inclusion of land value tax (grundskyld) for homeowners. The tax was previously collected twice a year by municipalities, but switches to the tax return under new property tax rules.

Vocabulary: forventet indtægt – expected income

Health authority changes Covid-19 treatment guidelines

New guidelines have been issued by the Danish Health Authority for treatment of patients with Covid-19 in the Danish health system.

The virus can generally be treated like other respiratory infections, according to the new, shorter guidelines.

But some patients who contract Covid-19 should still be tested for the virus and treated at hospitals, rather than recovering at home.

Testing should be done if certain symptoms are present, or if a doctor decides it is necessary, for example if the patient’s medical history puts them at a potentially higher risk of serious illness.

Isolation after testing positive for Covid has not been recommended by the Danish Health Authority since December 2022, but patients are still advised to stay home if they feel unwell, to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus as well as influenza.

Vocabulary: retningslinjer – guidelines

Mink farms to be torn down three years after controversial shutdown

Authorities in Denmark have begun the ‘largest demolition job in the country’s modern history’ to tear down disused mink fur farms, three years after a government order to cull the country’s captive population of the animals during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In late 2020, the government ordered all fur farm minks to be destroyed amid concerns about a potential mutation of Covid-19 in the animals.

Most of the farms are located in West and North Jutland, where work has now begun to tear them down, Transport Minister Thomas Danielsen and Food and Agriculture Minister Jacob Jensen said in a joint statement.

The farms cannot be demolished until compensation cases with farmers are concluded. Once this process is complete, the farms must be torn down.

Vocabulary: nedrivning – demolition