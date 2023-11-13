Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Monday

Advertisement

Motorists trial ‘roadpricing’ scheme

Some 2,200 Danish motorists today begin a so-called ‘roadpricing’ scheme, in which sensors detect when they use certain roads and later send them a bill.

Don’t be alarmed if you’ve not heard of this scheme: it’s a three-year trial conducted by the Technical University of Denmark along with Sund & Bælt, the operator of the Great Belt Bridge. Only participants in the trial – not regular drivers – will be sent bills for using the roads.

The aim of the trial is to see whether charging for road use reduces congestion and encourages motorists to choose other transport types.

“It is probably just about habits and how you break them,” Jonas Kikkenborg from Aarhus, one of the participants, said to broadcaster DR.

Vocabulary: trængsel – congestion

New measures launched to fight online and SMS scams

If, like me, you’re tired of receiving bogus text messages saying you need to update account details for some service you’ve never used, or that a package you haven’t ordered has been held and you need to click a link to pick it up, you might be pleased to hear that the Business Ministry has launched a set of measures against digital scams.

The measures include boosted information campaigns for people vulnerable to the scams, such as older demographics, including from banks who will send out information about power of attorney.

A limit of 50,000 kroner will be put on same-day bank transfers and businesses will be given better power to prevent abuse of their telephone numbers for ‘smishing’ scams, the SMS equivalent of ‘phishing’ whereby the victim is tricked into entering personal information into a false website.

“Digital scams have got to a drastic level at this point and particularly affect vulnerable groups. I’m therefore pleased we’ve set these initiatives in motion to protect us,” Business Minister Morten Bødskov told DR.

Vocabulary: fuldmagt – power of attorney

Record high incidence of chlamydia in young people

The number of cases of chlamydia among young people in Denmark has hit a record level for the second consecutive year, the Danish Family Planning Association (Sex & Samfund, DFPA) said in a statement.

Some 35,687 cases of the STD were detected in 15-29 year-olds in 2022, the second year running that the total was higher than previously recorded.

The organisation called for more men to be tested for chlamydia, with test rates for women double that of men in all regional health authorities.

“We have a shared responsibility to break the chlamydia curve. To break the curve, more people need to protect themselves with condoms, and get tested and treated,” DFPA general secretary Majbrit Berlau said.

Vocabulary: et fælles ansvar – a shared responsibility

School crossing volunteers subjected to motorists’ wrath

Children who volunteer to help their peers cross busy roads outside their schools often experience aggressive behaviour from motorists drive too fast to or fail to take enough consideration or caution on roads near schools, the National Police say in a statement.

A recent study by the Danish Road Safety Council (Rådet For Sikker Trafik) found that one in three “school patrol” students have experienced unpleasant situations where adults have acted inconsiderately.

The volunteer skolepatruljeelever or “school patrol students” are older children from the schools, who stand in the middle of the road wearing reflective gear and holding stop signs, helping classmates across busy streets on their way to school.

It is not the first time motorists have been reported to be abusive or inconsiderate towards them.

A majority of police districts are set to conduct checks at the school crossing this week, the National Police said.

Vocabulary: skolekammerater – classmates