Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Thursday

New anti-gang measures allow more surveillance

New measures presented by the government yesterday, aimed at tackling gang crime, would allow businesses to install surveillance ranging up to 100 metres instead of the current 30 metres.

“We’ve seen that surveillance is a useful and important tool for both investigating and preventing crimes,” Justice Minister Peter Hummelgaard said at a briefing.

The sector organisation for bars and restaurants, Horesta, has spoken to its members who are generally positive about the extra surveillance, broadcaster DR writes.

The director of the legal thinktank Justitia, Birgitte Arent Eriksson, said she agreed about the use of surveillance for investigation of crimes but that it is not proven to be preventative.

High levels of surveillance can meanwhile encroach on privacy, she said.

“If we imagine all private businesses who are allowed to do this, do it, then we’ll have a lot of surveillance in Denmark,” she said to DR.

Vocabulary: overvågning – surveillance

Stricter punishments for knife possession and assault

Other elements of the new anti-gang measures include raised punishments for assault and knife-related crimes.

It also provides for double punishments for economic crime related to gang activity, such as money laundering.

‘Humiliation’ crime, such as filming somebody being assaulted, will also be punished more harshly under the new laws proposed by the government.

Some social initiatives are also included in the plan, such as part-time jobs for children and young people to give them other ways of earning money in their free time. Recent reports found a significant incidence of children running errands for gang members.

“This is a situation which we at Christiansborg [parliament] take very seriously. Many new measures are needed,” Hummelgaard said.

Vocabulary: ydmygelse – humiliation

Smoking prevention plan ‘could cause more smoking’

A forthcoming plan to prevent people taking up smoking could end up resulting in more smokers, according to a report by newspaper Jyllands-Posten.

The plan, scheduled to be presented by the government on Friday, provides for raised prices on nicotine products but not on cigarettes.

The Tax Ministry is reported to expect increased revenues from cigarettes as a result of the decision, because people will switch from other products to cigarettes, the paper writes based on a leaked government note. The Tax Ministry calculations are preliminary and bound by a degree of uncertainty.

The government is reported to want to take a firmer approach to other nicotine products, but other parties want to see the price of cigarettes raise.

Vocabulary: forebyggelse – prevention

Copenhagen come back to topple Man Utd in Champions League

FC Copenhagen beat English giants Manchester United for the first time since 2006 in a dramatic 4-3 victory in the Danish capital last night.

United’s Danish striker Rasmus Højlund looked to have returned to haunt his former club by scoring twice inside the first half an hour.

But the sending-off of teammate Marcus Rashford swung the destiny of the match. Mohamed Elyounoussi and Diogo Goncalves levelled for Copenhagen before half-time, then Bruno Fernandes' penalty briefly put United back in front.

Two goals in the final seven minutes from Lukas Lerager and 17-year-old Roony Bardghji – reportedly named after former United star Wayne Rooney – handed Copenhagen their first Champions League win of the season.

Vocabulary: en sejr – a victory