Why many Danes returning home from abroad struggle to fit back in at work

Carsten Nørgaard’s book, Udstationeret, includes interviews with 44 Danish families who have lived and worked abroad. Among the highs and lows shared, a strong pattern emerged of the struggles people faced returning to the workplace. As many as 60 percent of those interviewed who returned to work at their parent company in Denmark, left within a year.

“The reason is the expectations from both sides had changed,” Nørgaard explained to The Local.

“The company doesn’t see that you’ve changed, you’ve got greater knowledge about that other country and when you return, people think you are the same person as when you left. These people suddenly know a new culture, how people think there and why they do this and that,” he said.

Nørgaard worked abroad three times during his career; twice in the US in Florida and Texas and once in Italy. During his time in Texas, a new boss had been hired at his parent company in Denmark and wanted him back.

“My new boss didn’t care at all about what I’d learnt in Texas and despite being offered a different role in the company, I couldn’t see myself staying around,” he told The Local.

“I wrote a chapter in my book for HR departments because there should be a clear agreement about how people are returning. It shouldn’t be expected that they’re coming back to the exact same job they had before they left, it doesn’t work,” he explained.

When Kai Harrekilde-Petersen returned to Denmark after two and a half years in China, he also struggled to fit back into his parent company.

“When I moved to China, they replaced me. My replacement did well, so there was no need to move him from the position. So I didn’t have a proper role using my experience from China. The CEO had changed and no one took the initiative to do a reorganisation. So after 18 months of nothing happening, I looked for another job and eventually left.

“I think it’s very common to see this happen when people come back from abroad. Even though they try to pave the way and make sure people don’t forget them, when they come home there’s no room for them. The type of job they can get doesn’t reflect what they’ve learnt while away,” Kai explained.

Kai ended up working for himself but like Carsten Nørgaard, he does not regret his time working abroad.

There are more than 100,000 Danes living and working abroad. The organisation DABGO (Danes Abroad Business Group Online) is a network for these people and holds talks about the challenges of returning home to Denmark, both personal as well as professional.

“When people return home they realise nothing has changed and friends speak about the same topics, as if they’d never been away,” Nørgaard said.

“So be prepared on your return, that people don’t care. I don’t mean this negatively but they think you’re the same as when you left, so will talk about the same things. “

Regarding returning to the workplace, Nørgaard thinks more support should be offered.

“There should be a clear agreement on how your work should be done abroad, what your tasks are but secondly, what can you expect when you return. One thing I think many of us missed on our return was a debrief. How did it go, what the company thought and what is expected of you now. So expectations on both sides are levelled.

“I’ve never heard of anyone having a re-introduction to their home country when they return, or having a support system. But I think it would be good to have because it’s a big thing moving abroad but it’s also a big thing returning,” he said.