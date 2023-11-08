Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Wednesday

Advertisement

Immigration minister praises Italian offshore asylum deal

Minister for Immigration and Integration Kaare Dybvad Bek has praised the Italian government for announcing an agreement with Albania which could see two offshore Italian asylum centres set up in the south Balkan country.

The purpose of the centres would be to accommodate refugees who are rescued at sea.

Denmark, and specifically Bek’s Social Democratic party, has long desired an asylum centre outside of the EU where it would place refugees while assessing their cases. The government was previously in talks with authorities in Rwanda before deciding to shelve the project and work towards a joint EU solution.

“We don’t yet know all the details in the Italian agreement with Albania but it is incredibly positive that several EU countries are moving in the direction of the Danish idea that new solutions are needed to Europe’s migration problems,” Bek said in a written comment to news wire Ritzau.

Vocabulary: reddet til havs – rescued at sea

Kids to chat with Danish astronaut on space station

Children will be given the chance to interview Danish astronaut Andreas Mogensen in a live satellite linkup between the International Space Station and Copenhagen theme park Tivoli on November 22nd.

Tivoli is looking for children who would like to speak to Mogensen, the first Dane to go to space.

“If you have a child who is wondering about what goes on in space then it’s fantastic that you can get an astronaut in space to demonstrate it,” one of the event’s organisers, Søren Storm, told Ritzau.

Kids can send questions to the podcast Tivolis Store Rumskole by November 14th. Five will be selected for Mogensen to answer.

“Children often ask things that are very simple, but they are not simple in space,” Storm said.

Vocabulary: rumstation – space station

Advertisement

Passenger numbers at Copenhagen Airport ‘almost normal’

After a period of struggle caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, Copenhagen Airport is now almost back at pre-pandemic levels of activity, quarterly results from the airport show.

The results project a total passenger footfall of 25.5 million for this year, around four million short of the record year for the airport, 2018.

“You can say that we are closer than we have been for a long time to having normal airport operations. We expect to pass the level from before corona within the next couple of years, and we are definitely pleased about that,” acting CEO Christian Poulsen told Ritzau.

Vocabulary: konstitueret administrerende direktør – acting CEO

Advertisement

Copenhagen confident of Man Utd upset in Champions League



FC Copenhagen coach Jacob Neestrup believes his team can pull off a shock win over Manchester United in the Champions League on Wednesday after giving the struggling English giants a major scare two weeks ago.

It took a stoppage-time penalty save from goalkeeper Andre Onana to preserve a 1-0 victory in Manchester as United picked up their first points in Group A after beginning the competition with back-to-back losses.

The Red Devils need another win over the Danish champions to thrust themselves back into contention for a place in the last 16, but Neestrup insists it won't be easy for them.

"For me, it's not about hope. For me, it's about strong belief that we can get a result," said Neestrup, who felt there was nothing to separate the sides in the first meeting.

"I think the game over 95 minutes was totally equal and I expect the same tomorrow."

The 35-year-old expects Copenhagen to be boosted by the Parken crowd as they try to lift themselves off the foot of the group, having taken just a point after three games.

Vocabulary: straffespark – penalty kick