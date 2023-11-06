Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Monday

Advertisement

Government announces major plan to cut taxes

An upcoming tax reform will propose cuts to personal income taxes amounting to some 10 billion kroner, Economy Minister Troels Lund Poulsen told news wire Ritzau yesterday.

“I’m pleased that we can now make the largest cut to taxation on work for ten years. It’s a pat on the back for working Denmark that we are now easing tax on work by ten billion kroner,” Poulsen said.

Some 3.3 million working people in the country will see their taxes reduced as a result of the reform according to the government.

We’ll have more detail of the proposed tax reform in an article on our website today.

Vocabulary: et skulderklap – a pat on the back [literal: ‘a pat on the shoulder’]

This week to bring ‘enough rain for all of Denmark’

Weather forecasts from national met office DMI predict “enough rain for all of Denmark”, Ritzau writes.

Temperatures are mild this Monday morning but the weather will be mixed throughout the week.

“It’s very classic autumn weather,” DMI’s meteorologist Marielle Fournier said.

“It’s difficult to guess who will get the best weather because everyone will be getting rain. The showers will come from the west, which tells us there will be a lot [of rain] in western parts, and that it might lose a bit of momentum once it reaches the east,” she said.

Some dry and sunny spells are also possible with the temperature hovering around 10 degrees Celsius.

Vocabulary: at miste pusten – to get out of breath / run out of energy

Private ATM ‘could be used for money laundering’: justice minister

An unusual ATM in Copenhagen enclave Christiania, which was removed last month, is a potential tool for money launderers, according to Justice Minister Peter Hummelgaard.

Hummelgaard said in a written statement issued in response to a parliamentary question that police “are aware that criminals under the circumstances are capable of using private ATMs for money laundering”, newspaper Information reports.

The mysterious ATM, which operated out of a box van, was parked in Christiania near the infamous Pusher Street area for over a month.

According to experts, money launderers can place black market cash in the machines for withdrawal by customers with cash cards.

Vocabulary: mystisk – mysterious/odd/inexplicable

Danish waterways still low on oxygen despite storms

A report from Aarhus University has shown that declining oxygen levels in fjords and other waterways was slowed by last month’s storms, but that the levels remain too low.

Nevertheless, October’s storm surges – the worst for over a century in parts of Denmark – resulted in a marked improvement in oxygen levels in Danish waterways. Healthy oxygen levels are crucial for aquatic species in the waters to thrive.

“We can’t use the storm surges as a pillow. Emissions of nitrogen into our marine environments are far too high and are strangling life in our fjords and coastal regions,” Environment Minister Magnus Heunicke said in a statement.

Vocabulary: havmiljø – marine environment