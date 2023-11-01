Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Wednesday

Advertisement

Thirteen municipalities to raise taxes

Some 13 municipalities across Denmark are to raise municipal tax next year. Municipality tax (kommuneskat) forms around 25 percent of the overall income tax in Denmark, but varies by local authority.

The municipalities which have decided to raise taxes are: Frederiksberg (1.1 percent), Tårnby (1 percent), Vordingborg (0.6 percent), Rebild (0.5 percent), Herning (0.5 percent), Slagelse (0.5 percent), Horsens (0.3 percent), Aalborg (0.2 percent), Gentofte (0.17 percent), Rudersdal (0.15 percent), Fanø (0.11 percent) Greve (0,1 percent), Solrød (0.09 percent).

Copenhagen Municipality is reducing its tax however, by 0.1 percent.

The decision by the group of municipalities to raise taxes has received criticism elsewhere.

That is because national laws mean that raised taxes in some municipalities can affect budgets in others.

“It’s a completely skewed system,” the mayor of Langeland, Tonni Hansen, told broadcaster DR.

Vocabulary: et skævt system – a skewed/unfair system

No more screen time at childcare

Denmark’s kindergartens (børnehaver) and creches (vuggestuer) will no longer be able to allow children to look at tablets or other screens following a new political agreement.

Recent recommendations have advised very limited screen use in young children and the government has previously signalled its intention to restrict screens at childcare institutions.

“We want a the clear principle to be that when we meet at creche and kindergarten, it’s face to face and not with a screen,” schools minister Mattias Tesfaye said.

Screens will only be permitted in “very special circumstances” according to the political agreement.

Vocabulary: skærm – screen

Aarhus bus operator switches off ticket machines

Midttrafik, the regional public transport operator in Aarhus, has switched off ticket machines from today.

Unlike most other city buses across Denmark, the buses in Aarhus are boarded from the back or middle doors.

This means that, up to now, passengers paying with cash have been able to do so using machines inside the bus, rather than by giving money to the driver.

But the machines have now been removed, so passengers will have to use alternative methods of payment, with cash no longer accepted.

Vocabulary: billet – ticket

Nordic countries agree deal to share deportation flights

Nordic migration and justice ministers yesterday announced a deal which will see the five countries share flights to return foreigners who have had asylum claims rejected back to their homelands.

Denmark has spearheaded harder lines on migrants in the Nordics and stepped up initiatives to discourage immigration and put roadblocks for the acquisition of Danish nationality. Tuesday's deal followed a two-day meeting with ministers from Sweden, Finland, Norway, Iceland and Denmark in Copenhagen.

Denmark's immigration ministry said in a statement that the five countries had agreed to co-operate on joint flights from "a Nordic country to a third country, so that people without legal residence in several of the Nordic countries can depart from one Nordic country to a third country".