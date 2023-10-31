Today in Denmark: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Advertisement

Denmark's old digitial ID system NemID shut down

NemID, the digital ID system launched in 2010 by the Danish payments provider Nets, shuts down on Tuesday, completing the migration to the new MitID system.

According the the Agency for Digital Government, 98 percent of Danes over the age of 15 have already shifted over to the MidID system, with the remaining 2 percent mostly comprised of Danes abroad, those over 80, and children.

You can create a MitID login by downloading the app to your smartphone and using your passport. If you have neither a smartphone nor a passport, you may need to visit your local Borgerservice office.

Danish vocabulary: borgere - citizens

Tens of thousands of Danes cannot get property tax repayments

Problems with the IT system set up to manage Denmark's new property tax have prevented tens of thousands of people in Denmark from being able to complain about their assessments for the new property tax or from being able to get their money back, the public broadcaster DR has reported.

"There is a high risk that these citizens will have to wait even longer," Copenhagen University IT professor Thomas Hildebrandt told the broadcaster after being shown the results of tests on the system obtained by the broadcaster.

"Put simply, the report paints a picture of a system that it is difficult to trust is currently working. When there are errors in the tests, can we trust the figures that form the basis of the calculations? I personally would have my doubts."

When property owners get a so-called '2020 assessment', the system automatically assesses whether they are entitled to a repayment and then offers them chance to complain and ask for a correction.

The problem is that the system has been struggling to handle propoerties with complicated ownership changes between 2011 and 2020.

As a result, the Danish Property Assessment Agency estimates that "a few hundred thousand" properties have not had a valuation or a decision on repayment.

Danish vocabulary: at være i tvivl - to have doubts

Advertisement

Doctors want tougher requirements with Wegovy

Danish doctors have called for tougher requirements to be prescribed the weight loss drug Wegovy, arguing that many people with a BMI of 30, the current threshold, are healthy and in no need of treatment.

The medicine is currently approved in Denmark for anyone with a BMI of 30 if they have no other health condition and for patients with BMIs of as low as 27 if they are at risk of obesity-related disease.

"I think it is a really good idea to reassess the indication for Wegovy and see if BMI should not be restricted to a narrower group of patients," Maria Krüger, the general practitioner who serves as medical spokesperson for the Danish Society for General Medicine, told DR.

"You are not necessarily ill when you have a BMI over 30. For many people, this may be a completely normal physique."

Since the drug launched in Denmark last December, more than 86,183 Danes have received at least one prescription. As the drug is not subsidised in Denmark, this has seen them paying up to 2,300 kroner per month.

Danish Vocabulary: en kropsbygning - a physique

Advertisement

Denmark's government to cut tax by nearly 7bn kroner: report

Denmark's government is set to announce tax cuts of 6.75 billion in its new tax plan, extending the tax reductions agreed earlier between the three-party coalition by more than a third, the Børsen newspaper has reported.

In their coalition agreement last year, the Social Democrats, Liberal Party and Moderate Party agreed to implement tax cuts of some 5bn kronor, a sum which will now be increased to 6.75 billion.

According to the financial newspaper, the government will use 800 million kroner of the extra 1.75bn in tax reductions to further increase the employment allowance, which exempts a portion of income from taxation for anyone who has job.

According to the newspaper, the goverment had been due to present the changes to its tax reform plans last week, but delayed the announcement because of the decision of Liberal Party's leader, Jakob Ellemann-Jensen, to resign and leave politics.

Danish vocabulary: beskæftigelsesfradraget - employment allowance