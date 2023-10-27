Today in Denmark: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Advertisement

Denmark's foreign minister says working hard to free hostage Denmark's foreign ministry is currently not in "any form of contact" with the Danish-Israeli man who is believed to be being held as a hostage in Gaza, Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen told a meeting of the parliament's foreign policy committee. "What Denmark is doing is keeping in close contact with the countries playing the main role in freeing the hostages," he said. Those countries include Israel, but also Qatar, which Rasmussen said was playing "a relatively constructive role" in the diplomatic efforts. "I think that one of the challenges is that some are in the custody of Hamas, some are in the custody of Islamic Jihad, and some are probably in the custody of some completely autonomous groups." Danish vocabulary: et gidsel - a hostage Danske Bank reports impressive third-quarter results In a trend sweeping across Danish banks, Danske Bank - Denmark's largest bank - has announced robust profits for the third quarter.

It reported a profit of 5.3 billion Danish kroner. The surge in interest income, exceeding last year's figures by over 3 billion kroner, is largely responsible for the substantial profit increase compared to the same period last year. Across the Danish banking industry, the interest rate increases have been a lucrative business this year.

Danish vocabulary: overskud - profits

Grey skies and cold, rainy autumnal weather this weekend

Denmark's state weather forecaster is predicting grey skies, sporadic showers and overcast autumnal weather this weekend, with people in the country recommended to dress well before going out and cheer up their homes with candles and lights.

"Broadly speaking, if you look over the weekend, you should expect clouds and gray weather," Klaus Larsen, meteorologist on duty told the Ritzau newswire.

On Friday, there will be rain showers and drizzle over most of the country, wtih the rain clearing up by the evening. Then on Saturday, the weather will be between 6C and 9C with sporadic showers. On Sunday, there will be rain in western Denmark, with some sun breaking out in the south.

Danish vocabulary: gråvejret - grey weather

Motorway north of Copenhagen closed due to accident

The motorway between Copenhagen and Hillerød (Road 16) has been closed in both directions after an accident, the North Zealand Police have said in a message on Twitter.

"I recommend you to find alternative routes," the office on duty wrote on X.

It is currently unclear if anyone was injured in the accident.

Danish vocabulary: et færdselsuheld - a traffic accident

Troels Lund Poulsen says Liberal Party 'too small' for him to be PM candidate

The Liberal Party's likely next leader has said that the party, with only 8.5 percent support in the polls, is currently too small for him to go into the next general election as the presumptive prime minister candidate for the Blue bloc of right-wing parties.

"If I were to become chairman of the Liberal Party, I think it is crucial that if you are going to declare yourself candidate for prime minister, then you have to have a party larger than the current Liberal Party," Troels Lund Poulsen said at a press conference on Wednesday afternoon.

On Thursday, Denmark's foreign minister, Lars Løkke Rasmussen, who represents the rival Moderate Party, said he thought it was premature to talk about who should be the prime ministerial candidate for the right-wing Blue bloc.

"There are no current general elections in Denmark. I consider all possible discussions about what should happen after an election to be premature," he said.

Danish vocabulary: præmatur - premature