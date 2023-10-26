Today in Denmark: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Advertisement

Liberal Party leadership candidates given deadline to come forward

Candidates to lead the Liberal Party have bee ngiven until November 8th to come forwarovo d and register with the party's national organisation, the party's secretary Christian Hüttemeier ha told the TV2 broadcaster.

The deadline was decided on at an extraordinary meeting of the party's steering committee on Wednesday. The winning candidate will be decided on at the party congress on November 18th and 19th.

So far only Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen has come forward, with Stephanie Lose as his deputy.

Danish vocabulary: at melde sig - to come forward/register with

Foreign Ministry calls for Danes to leave Lebanon

Denmark's foreign ministry has called for Danes living or staying in Lebanon to leave the country as soon as possible, due to the risk of an escalating conflict with Israel.

"If you are a Dane and are currently in Lebanon, we ask you to listen very carefully," the director of the foreign minister's Citizen's Service Steen Hommel said. "Developments in Lebanon are quite unclear and thus uncertain. Therefore, we advise against all travel to Lebanon, and we strongly encourage you to leave the country if you have the opportunity at this time."

Danish vocabulary: at forlade - to leave/abandon

Novo Nordisk overtakes Lego as business with best image

The pharmaceuticals company Novo Nordisk has overtaken Lego as the Danish company with the best image, according to the annual ranking put together for the Berlingske newspaper by the IFO opinion research company.

Lego, which had topped the list for six year in a row, was pushed into second place with the shipping giant A.P. Møller-Mærsk coming in in third.

"Last year it was hard to talk about a winner. There were two winners because Novo Nordisk and Lego were s oclose to one another. This year Novo Nordisk pulled ahead," Palle Klinke Hansen, IFO's CEO, told Berlingske.

Novo Nordisk has this year had huge success with its weight control drug Wegovy and is now Europe's biggest company by market capitalisation.

Danish vocabulary: seks år i træk - six years in a row

'Pointless to rebuild in some areas after storm surge': experts

With sea levels inevitavly set to rise, it makes no sense to rebuild some houses affected by this month's storm surge, Henrik Vejre, professor of landscape management at the University of Copenhagen, has told the TV2 broadcaster.

"If we rebuild in all the affected places, you will be hit by the same consequences in the future, and it can go on and on," he said. "This is a conversation we need to have, and now there's good reason to say that in some areas it is wrong to build summer houses."

Karsten Arnbjerg-Nielsen, director of innovation and digitization at Rambøll's water division, said that Denmark's government needed to come up with a national plan of what areas to protect and which to allow the sea to take over, and to make changes to the law to handle the transition.

"It could get much worse. We have to get used to the fact that our country is going to get smaller," he said.

Danish vocabulary: en statslig plan - a national plan