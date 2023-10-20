Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Friday

Advertisement

Storm surges could be ‘worst in 100 years’

Strong easterly winds are causing high water levels and storm surges, with the worst of the weather forecast today and tomorrow.

Some parts of the coast line could see waters reach their highest level for 100 years, senior consultant Poul Jensen of the Danish National Hazards Council said.

“The water level will actually be well over a 100-year-event in several places. We’ve not seen it yet, so it’s just alerts we’re talking about [so far],” Jensen told news wire Ritzau.

A 100-year-event as referred to by Jensen means something that occurs so rarely you’d only expect to see it once a century.

National Met office DMI has meanwhile issued a category 3 “very dangerous” alert for the affected areas, and local police have advised some residents to leave.

We’ve gathered information on expected transport disruptions in this article, which we’ll update throughout the day today.

Vocabulary: stormflod – storm surge

Employment hits milestone with 3 million in jobs

The number of people in paid work in Denmark is over 3 million for the first time ever, according to Statistics Denmark, which has released a latest official employment figure of 3,000,600.

The number refers to people who were engaged in employment in August, and represents a rise of 4,300 compared to July.

Labour shortages have consistently pushed the raw figure for employment upwards in recent years, although economists have warned the trend could be on borrowed time.

Statistics Denmark notes that the figures are preliminary and corrected for seasonal variation.

Vocabulary: beskæftigelse – employment

Police search for gunman after 37-year-old shot dead in Copenhagen

A 37-year-old man was shot at close range near the Vesterport station in Copenhagen yesterday evening. He subsequently died of his injuries.

The victim was known to police but not in connection to organised crime, police investigator Jesper Bangsgaard told Ritzau. Police do not believe the killing to be gang related.

“The perpetrator fled the scene on a scooter after firing the shots, and was wearing a very characteristic orange jacket and a large blue bag of the type normally used to deliver takeout food,” Bangsgaard said.

Police are investigating whether the shooter and victim knew each other. A number of theories and trails are now being followed but no further detail can be given currently, the inspector said.

The victim’s next of kin have been informed, he said.

Vocabulary: at flygte fra stedet – to flee the scene

Denmark's minimum work permit salary still among highest in Europe

The minimum salary you need to be eligible for a work permit in Denmark remains among the highest in Europe, even after it was reduced with a new scheme this April, a comparison by The Local has found.

On April 1st, the new Supplementary Pay Limit Scheme came into force, reducing the minimum salary eligible for a work visa from 448,000 to 375,000 kroner, or €50,291 per year with the aim of making it easier for businesses to hire internationally.

But the strength of the krone, together with the high level of the original Pay Limit Scheme, means that even at this year's reduced level, Denmark's threshold remains higher than all other EU countries, with only The Netherlands' scheme for highly qualitified professionals over the age of 30 requiring a higher salary of just over €60,000.

Vocabulary: beløbsordning – pay limit scheme