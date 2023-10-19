Danish police ask residents to leave areas at risk of storm surge

Advertisement

The South Jutland and South East Jutland police districts have both issued messages to residents whose homes could be at risk from storm surges, which are expected to be at their most severe from Friday.

“Residents and businesses in harbour areas and low-lying summer house areas are urged to prepare for possible flooding if [met office] DMI retains its forecast of gale force winds and high water levels,” senior officer Gert Bisgaard of South Jutland Police said in a statement.

READ ALSO:

DMI has warned of critically high water levels from Friday morning until around noon on Saturday along southern sections of the East Jutland coast, off southern Funen, the south coast of Lolland and Falster and southeastern Zealand.

The meteorological agency on Thursday morning increased its storm surge warning with shores around the Little Belt strait and the fjords of Flensburg, Aabenraa and Haderslev in South Jutland at between 1.9 and 2.4 metres above normal water levels.

Advertisement

The forecasts warn of water levels so high that summer house areas, harbours and other locations could be flooded.

As such, police have advised residents to leave the affected areas by Friday.

“It’s important to secure valuables and leave the affected areas,” South East Jutland senior officer Morten Anker Jensen said in a statement.

Fire services in a number of the affected areas, including Aabenraa and Assens, have put temporary dams in place to help limit the flooding. The dams consist of large tubes filled with sea water.