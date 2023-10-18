Advertisement

Razvan Lar and his partner excitedly moved from Romania to Denmark in August 2022, after Razvan's partner was offered a job as a doctor at a Danish hospital. Seven months later, they were packing up their lives to return home, after the lack of support Razvan felt in both settling into Denmark and finding a job as a land surveyor.

"I started applying for jobs eight months before we moved and continued once we lived in Denmark. So many times, I just heard nothing back. Even recruiters who approached me, then didn't reply," Razvan explained to The Local.

In one instance, Razvan was under the impression he had a job offer, after a telephone interview ended with details about working hours, salary and signing a contract.

"I heard nothing back. I called the HR department and they had no idea what I was talking about. Then HR promised to get back to me but didn't. I eventually found out they hired someone else without informing me.

Razvan Lar moved to Denmark in August 2022 and left in March 2023

"I felt like I was not enough and that my skills were not enough. And that's not true but I felt like that and I felt useless. I went to Danish language school but in the end all it felt like I was doing was sitting at home and cleaning," Razvan said.

This is an experience Sys Vecht, Senior consultant at the company Spousecare sees all too often.

"Having worked in international companies and hired international talent in Denmark, I see it is a challenge, especially for those who bring a family. If you don't help the whole family to thrive in Denmark, you will lose your new employee," Vecht told The Local.

"Having worked in international companies and hired international talent in Denmark, I see it is a challenge, especially for those who bring a family. If you don't help the whole family to thrive in Denmark, you will lose your new employee," Vecht told The Local.

"The one who got the job is off all day and the children are taken care of, so you then have the accompanying partner left at home with no language, no network, no job because it's very difficult to get a job in a network-specific job market. So the partners find themselves in a nice spacious apartment, staring at the white walls and they are miserable and want to go home. That's what I've seen most times." When Sys Vecht worked in HR at a gaming company in Copenhagen, she noticed how many of their international employees left within six months, mainly due to accompanying spouses being unhappy. So she brought someone in who could specifically take care of international employee's spouses. Sys ended up working for that company, Spousecare. "We simply put ourselves in the place of the accompanying partner and ask what they want out of it. Some are only here for one or two years and are more inclined to enjoy their time, join associations and see cultural sites.

"But I'd say up to 80 percent are interested in pursuing their own career. They typically left a career and they feel they're not making money of their own and having a true identity of their own." Spousecare provides career and CV advice for accompanying spouses, helping them network, which is crucial in the Danish job search. "It {the job market} is less formal and you have to use the network you have and expand that network, so you get in conversations that lead to the required jobs. So when you reach out, it's not to get a job but to gain more insights," Vecht explained.

After more than a year of job applications, Razman was still unemployed and feeling increasingly isolated. In March 2023, seven months after moving, he and his partner were both offered good jobs back in Romania and decided to leave Denmark.

"Rationally this was the best option and for us to survive as as couple because me being at home all the time, it was a little depressing. But the decision was confusing I would say. On the one hand we knew it was the right thing but on a sentimental level, we felt a part of us was left in Denmark. "I really loved Denmark but small things, small gestures they really matter. We had to find out how to manage a lot of things, it wasn't easy. Denmark is beautiful and has a lot of advantages but it always came with feeling alone."

Razvan thinks there should be a government initiative to help accompanying spouses settle into Denmark with the language, job market and social and cultural activities.

"There has to be more programmes for spouses. We are not the ones who are lucky to be there, we are professionals," he said.

Vecht agrees that more needs to be done to support accompanying spouses: