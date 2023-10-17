Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Tuesday

Advertisement

Frederiksen says Denmark ‘stands shoulder to shoulder’ with Sweden after terror

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has sent her ”warmest thoughts” to neighbouring Sweden after two Swedish football fans were shot dead in Belgian capital Brussels in a terror attack.

“Denmark stands shoulder to shoulder with Sweden and Belgium in the fight against terrorism”, a message from the prime minister’s office, posted on social media X, read.

“Horrible attack in Brussels tonight [Monday, ed.] against peaceful football fans”, she also wrote.

A third individual – also Swedish – was also hurt in the attack. Officials said his injuries were serious, but not life threatening.

Belgian authorities announced this morning they had arrested the suspected gunman.

Ballet school to be scrutinised in independent report

The Royal Danish Ballet School in Copenhagen is to be the subject of an independent investigation, the Royal Theater, where the school is located, said in a statement.

That comes after a report by newspaper Politiken, based on testaments from former students, said the school gave children eating disorders, anxiety and depression.

The school pressured children as young as nine years old to lose weight by asking them to skip meals, even though their weights were normal, according to the report.

A decision to launch an external investigation was made by the theatre’s board on Sunday.

“The investigation will ensure everyone is listened to, that we understand the issues thoroughly, and that we can train ballet dancers to the highest level in a safe environment,” theatre director Kasper Holten said in the statement.

Novo Nordisk acquires blood pressure drug for $1.3 bn



Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk, which specialises in anti-diabetic and anti-obesity treatments, announced yesterday it is acquiring hypertension drug ocedurenone for $1.3 billion, news wire AFP writes.

The molecule, developed by the biotech firm KBP Biosciences, is currently the subject of clinical trials in patients suffering from uncontrolled hypertension and kidney disease.

"With its expected benefit-risk profile, ocedurenone has best-in-class potential in treating uncontrolled hypertension and could help address a major unmet medical need in people living with cardiovascular disease and chronic kidney disease," Novo Nordisk said in a press release.

The Danish insulin maker noted that hypertension is a "leading risk factor for cardiovascular events, heart failure, chronic kidney disease and premature death."

Denmark to clamp down on work by foreign nationals noted for deportation

The Ministry of Immigration and Integration has announced intensified checks on illegal work by persons who do not have permission to stay in Denmark but cannot be forcibly deported.

In a statement, the ministry said it was clamping down on people who have so-called ‘tolerated stay’ (tålt ophold) status, meaning they do not have permission to reside in Denmark but cannot be forcibly deported by law.

“Right here and now we have to look at all individuals on tolerated status,” Minister of Immigration and Integration Kaare Dybvad Bek said in the statement.

“If any of them have worked and earned money illegally or have had another income they are not permitted, we must obviously report it to the police,” he said.