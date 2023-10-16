Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Monday

Advertisement

Copenhagen city council wants more police in Christiania

The Copenhagen City Council (Borgerrepræsentationen) want more police officers to patrol the capital’s ‘freetown’ enclave Christiania, news wire Ritzau writes.

The increased presence could take the form of a mobile police station in the area, the council suggests.

The elected head of the youth and children committee on the council, Jakob Næsager, told newspaper Ritzau that a recent wave of gang violence in the area needed a more urgent response than what is currently planned.

“Neither the Ministry of Justice nor the lord mayor have succeeded in giving Christiania reasidents the security they are asking for,” he said.

Vocabulary: at formå – to succeed in attempting something

Prince Christian gives first speech after coming of age

Prince Christian, son of Crown Prince Frederik and second in line to the Danish throne, gave his first speech as an adult member of the royal family yesterday after celebrating his 18th birthday.

The speech was given at an official birthday party, which included 18-year-olds specially invited from every one of Denmark’s 98 municipalities as well as the Faroe Islands and Greenland.

“We’re not the same, but we’re at the same place in our lives. We have something in common. And this evening is a new experience for all of us,” he said according to Ritzau.

Vocabulary: tronarving – heir to the throne

United States approves sale of Danish F16s to Argentina

Denmark could some of its replaced F16 fighter jets to Argentina after the USA’s Department of State approved the sale. Permission must be given by the US as manufacturer of the aircraft.

An approval was confirmed by the US in a statement posted on social media X. It’s not certain Denmark will sell the jets to Argentina, however.

“No final decision has been made on the future of the remaining F16 aircraft, including any possible sale. The F16s will be phased out over the coming years as the F35s are delivered and put to use in Denmark,” the Ministry of Defence told Ritzau in a comment.

Denmark has donated some 19 F16s to Ukraine as it gradually replaces the jets with newer F35s.

Vocabulary: tilladelse – permission

Denmark’s men’s national team edge towards Euro 2024 spot

Denmark avenged a shock loss to Kazakhstan back in March as they grabbed a 3-1 win over the Central Asians in Euro 2024 qualifying on Saturday night.

Jonas Wind set the Danes, semi-finalists at Euro 2020, on their way in the match in Copenhagen before Robert Skov scored a quick-fire double either side of half-time.

Kazakhstan pulled one back via Yan Vorogovskiy but they couldn’t stage a late comeback like they did in the reverse fixture in Astana, which they won 3-2.

"First of all, we must be happy about a victory in a European qualifier at home. It hasn't been plain sailing in this group," Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand told broadcaster TV2.

"It was an extremely important home game, and we were forced to win. The pressure was there, and we got the victory we had to."

Vocabulary: en sejr – a victory