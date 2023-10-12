Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Thursday

Advertisement

Royal Ballet School accused of causing eating disorders

The Royal Danish Ballet School in Copenhagen gave children eating disorders, anxiety and depression, according to a report by newspaper Politiken.

The school pressured children as young as nine years old to lose weight by asking them to skip meals, even though their weights were normal, according to the report.

As many as 30 former students who went to the school between 2010 and 2020 told the newspaper that staff had suggested they lose weight. Some 17 developed eating disorders as a result, Politiken reports based on insight into medical records of the school students.

Principal Anne Peyk, who has been employed by the school since last year, apologised for the former students’ experiences and said that the school no longer asks its students to lose weight.

Vocabulary: spiseforstyrrelse – eating disorder

FC Copenhagen appeals fines for anti-police fan banners

Denmark’s biggest football club FC Copenhagen (FCK) will appeal to the national disciplinary board for the sport after being fined for anti-police banners displayed by fans. FCK confirmed the appeals in a statement yesterday.

Banners criticising the police have been displayed during FCK’s last three matches, with fines issued on each occasion.

“We have decided to appeal the three rulings because we don’t think there is a precedence for this type of ruling for statements that, in various forms, have been present at Danish football stadiums countless times over the years,” the club’s statement read.

“At the same time, we think that the messages on the fan groups’ banners are within the limits of their free speech and acceptable within a football match and Danish law in general,” it continued.

One of the banners reportedly showed the time 13:12, a code for the mnemonic ACAB which stands for “All Cops Are Bastards”.

FCK also stated it does not share the views of the fans who brought the banners to matches.

Vocabulary: en kendelse – a ruling

Denmark sends Hercules to Cyprus to assist in Israel and Palestine evacuation

A C-130 Hercules aircraft was scheduled to fly to Cyprus yesterday to enable evacuation of Danes and Danish residents from Israel and Palestinian territories at short notice.

“It’s now the plan that we’ll get the aircraft to Cyprus as quickly as possible,” Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said.

“With the aircraft in Cyprus, range to Israel is very, very short. That means we don’t have to operate it from Denmark, we can operate it from Cyprus with a view to evacuating as many people as possible in the shortest possible time,” he said.

Denmark confirmed yesterday it will evacuate its citizens and residents from the area should they choose this.

READ ALSO: Denmark offers evacuation from Israel and Palestinian territories

Vocabulary: rækkevidde – range

First F-16s from Denmark expected to arrive in Ukraine in spring 2024

Denmark is likely to be able to deliver the first of the F-16 fighter aircraft pledged for donation to Ukraine in the spring of next year.

Ukraine’s military must be capable of both servicing the aircraft and protecting them from Russian attacks, Defence Minister Poulsen noted prior to a Nato meeting in Brussels.

Denmark earlier said that of the 19 jets it will donate to Ukraine, six would be delivered by the end of this year, eight in 2024 and five in 2025.

Vocabulary: at håndtere – to control/handle/manage