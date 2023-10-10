Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Tuesday

Advertisement

Rasmussen says air to Palestinian Authority ‘cannot continue as it was’

The government is considering its position regarding developmental aid to Palestinians, Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen confirmed to news wire Ritzau.

That comes after one of the three parties in the coalition government, the Liberals, yesterday said they want to cut Palestinian development aid following the attack on Israel by Hamas.

“It’s certain that things can’t continue as they were. At the same time, we must remain calm and think carefully. The government is very aware that there is a difference between terror organizations and the civilian population,” Rasmussen said.

Some 450 million kroner is budgeted as developmental aid to Palestinian areas for the years 2021-2025.

Vocabulary: civilbefolkningen — civil population

SAS offers former staff old jobs at bottom of wage ladder

Scandinavian airline SAS is to offer a large number of cabin staff, who were laid off in 2021 as a result of the Covid-19 downturn, their old jobs back.

They will not be offered their old salaries however, as reported by broadcaster TV2.

Instead, they will begin on the company’s lowest wage bracket for their roles and will be offered 80 percent of normal working hours, with wages adjusted accordingly.

Although the offer to return to work is a positive step, a representative for the airline staff said the terms, which represent a wage lower than monthly unemployment benefit dagpenge, were insufficient.

“It’s simply too low, and we’re talking about a job with evening, weekend and night shifts,” Christa Ceré, the head of Cabin Attendants Union, which represents SAS cabin crew, said to TV2.

Vocabulary: genansættelse — re-employment

Copenhagen delays decision on ‘Palestine Square’

A committee at Copenhagen Municipality was scheduled yesterday to finalize the naming of a small square in the Nørrebro district as “Palestine Square”, but the decision has been delayed indefinitely due to the outbreak of armed conflict.

A majority in the city government voted in favour of the name in August, but the process will go no further for now.

“We still think it’s a good idea because a lot of people with roots in Palestine live in Nørrebro”, city councillor Line Barfoed told newspaper Ekstra Bladet.

“But it would unavoidably be read into the terrible situation that is still playing out, so we can’t do it now,” she said.

Vocabulary: uundgåelig — unavoidable

Gas customers set for costlier bills as more switch to electricity

When households stop using gas as their heating source, the remaining gas customers are left with higher prices. As such, many people in Denmark whose homes are heated by independent gas heaters face higher bills from next year.

Gas distributor Evida has sent a letter to its customers warning that a property with average gas consumption could see its bill increase by just over 600 kroner.

“The price is going up because Evida is diverting the gas network. The gas network, like the rest of the energy network in Denmark, must follow along with green transition and must be made to accommodate biogas,” Evida’s director of operations Sune Holm told DR.

Several thousand homes in Denmark are being disconnected from gas after switching energy source.

Vocabulary: regning -- bill