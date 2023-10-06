Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Friday

Advertisement

180,000 Covid and influenza vaccines given in three days

The autumn vaccination programme has started well, the Danish Health Authority said after 180,000 jabs against Covid-19 and influenza were given in the first three days since pharmacies began offering the two vaccines to over-65s and risk groups.

In addition to those who have already received vaccinations, 309,000 people have booked an appointment over the next two weeks.

“We are very pleased that the number of reservations as well as given vaccinations is so high right from the start. Vaccination against Covid-19 and influenza are important tools to ensure persons with high risk come safely through the autumn and winter,” medical consultant Kirstine Moll Harboe from the health authority said in the statement.

Vocabulary: tilfreds – happy, pleased, satisfied

Giant wind turbines could be tested in two areas

People in two areas of Jutland may soon see giant wind turbines on their horizon after they were picked out as options for testing of 450-metre high turbines.

Thisted Municipality and an area stretching between Herning and Ringkøbing-Skjern will now be more closely examined as potential sites, the government and several other parties behind the turbine agreement have decided.

“I’m very pleased that two additional areas have been found and that they can be brought into play,” spokesperson for rural areas and islands with the Moderate party, Henrik Frandsen, said in a government press statement.

Vocabulary: at glæde sig over – to be pleased, happy, satisfied about something



Equality minister wants crisis centre for men

Women who are victims of domestic violence have the right to be admitted to crisis centres under Danish laws. That right should also be offered to men, Minister for Equality Marie Bjerre said in an interview with broadcaster DR.

“There are centres for men today but men don’t have the same options in the legislation as women, and we don’t think that’s fair. The law only mentions women,” Bjerre said.

“There’s no provision for men in the legislation, and that’s what we’re going to even out now,” she said.

Specifically, the government wants to change paragraph 109 in the Danish “service law” or Serviceloven so that both men and women who are victims of abuse by their partner have the right to go to a crisis centre and receive free psychological help.

Vocabulary: ligestilling – equality



Man convicted over bomb joke at airport

A 31-year-old Swede was yesterday given a two-month suspended prison sentence for making a joke about a bomb at Copenhagen's airport this summer.

In late July, Pontus Wiklund, a handball coach who was accompanying his team to an international competition, said when asked by an airport agent that a bag of balls he was checking in contained a bomb.

"We think you must have realised that it is more than likely that if you say the word 'bomb' in response to what you have in your bag, it will be perceived as a threat," the judge told Wiklund, according to broadcaster TV2, which was present at the hearing.

The airport terminal was temporarily evacuated, and the coach arrested. He later apologised on his club's website.

"I completely lost my judgement for a short time and made a joke about something you really shouldn't joke about, especially in that place," he said in a statement.

Vocabulary: en spøg – a joke