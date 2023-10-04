Denmark to ease taxi laws on small islands but still no way back for Uber

Advertisement

In a statement, the Ministry of Transport said that the law change would allow islanders to take passengers in return for payment without falling foul of taxi laws, or needing to fit their vehicle with a taxi metre.

The law will apply to all islands without a bridge or permanent connection to the mainland, nut only if there is not a taxi company already in operation.

“I’m now simply going to rescind the taxi law on the vast majority of islands so that the locals are able to fulfil the transport needs they have and are able to receive payment for it,” Transport Minister Thomas Danielsen said in the statement.

“It makes no sense to have a law requiring seat sensors and a depot on small islands. These requirement just result in needs to being met,” he said.

The law change would be effect from next year should the proposal be adopted. Drivers would be required to have the necessary insurance and pay tax on ridesharing income.

In 2017, Denmark made Uber illegal through a reform of the taxi law, which is now being loosened in the case of the small islands.

“Some people are beginning to call it ‘Øber’ or Ø-Uber,” Danielsen told news wire Ritzau, referencing the Danish word for island, ø.

“But this is an initiative we’re taking because there are parts of Denmark especially the small islands, where things aren’t going to work if we don’t do this,” he said.

“If I’m being completely honest, this is already done a lot today. People help each other. But it is somehow illegal, and now we’re making it legal,” he said.

Uber originally entered the Danish market in Copenhagen in 2014 and had 2,000 drivers at its peak.

But complaints to police, protests and court cases plagued the ride sharing firm, which eventually withdrew from Denmark in early 2017. Uber drivers were given fines in by courts in Denmark in 2016 for breaking taxi laws.

Transport spokesperson Jens Leilvang of the Liberal Alliance party welcomed the decision to ease the taxi law on islands but called for the measure to be broadened.

“Liberal Alliance has previously asked the transport minister to ease the taxi law, not just on islands but in remote areas in the rest of the country,” he said.

“Many other areas than the islands have problems in relation to public transportation and need alternative solutions. If we ease the taxi law, that would give people in these areas more flexible transport options without costing the state a krone, and would also give people who want to drive a chance to make some extra earnings,” he said in a press statement.