Today in Denmark: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Danish state forecaster warns of 'extremely heavy rainful'

Denmark's state weather forecaster DMI has warned that the country will be hit by very heavy rainfall on Tuesday, with as much as 40mm falling in just 24 hours in some areas.

"It's a hell otf a lot of rain," Henning Gisselø, the meteorologist on duty at DMI, told Ritzau on Monday.

"There is a big rain front which is coming in over the country, it will start on Monday and continue throughout the night and for most of Tuesday as well," he said.

The forecaster has issued a warning for the whole of Jutland and fun and the north west of Zealand.

There will be sunshine on Wednesday and Thursday with only sporadic showers, with rainfall returning on Friday.

Danish vocabulary: lavtryk - low pressure

Home owners in Copenhagen to see biggest tax savings in reform

Owners of flats and detached houses in Copenhagen are likely to see the biggest tax savings under the new tax reform which comes into force next year, the Børsen newspaper reported on Monday, referring to new figures from the Danish Property Assessment Agency (Vurderingsstyrelsen)

According to the agency's assessments, a house that cost 7.4m kroner will pay 16,400 kroner less in housing tax in 2024. House owners in Albertslund will receive the second biggest tax cut, paying 13,200 kroner less for a house worth 3.2m kroner.

A typical house in Odense, Aarhus and other municipalities can expect tax cuts of between 4,000 and 5,000 kroner.

Danish vocabulary: skattelettelser - tax

Text messages from former defence minister 'feature in Elbit case'

Denmark's Liberal Party leader and former defence minister, Jakob Ellemann-Jensen, both sent and received text messages which form part of the investigation into Denmark's purchase of weapons from the Israeli arms company Elbit, Denmarks Defence Ministry has confirmed to Ritzau.

Earlier this week, Denmark's defence minister, Troels Lund Poulsen said that text messages would be included in the prosecutor's coming investigation of the controversial weapons purchase.

"The Defence Ministry does not record whether journalised documents are text messages, iMessages or other categories," the ministry said. "The Defence Ministry can confirm however, that the ministry, in cooperation with the prosecutors have sought and processed documents in the form of text messages."

Danish vocabulary: sms-beskeder - text messages

Denmark's transport minister unsure of copying German €49 ticket

Denmark's transport minister, Thomas Danielsen, has said that although the idea of Germany's €49 ticket, which allows use of all regional trains, underground trains, and commuter trains for small fixed fee, "sounds brilliant", the question was not simple.

"I have been keeping an eye on the German ticket developments for a long time, and I have also held a meeting with the German Minister of Transport. We have discussed it both in Berlin and in Barcelona on Thursday, where I have heard both good and bad," he said.

The measure would be costly: far more, he said, than the cost of 1.2 billion kroner estimated in Norway, and it might also send the wrong price signals.

"The issue of rates is more complicated than that. If you have bought a ticket for a fixed price, it becomes more tempting to jump on the bus or train instead of taking the bike, even if you are only going a short distance," he told the broadcaster TV2. "This creates unnecessary congestion in public transport."

He also said that the low price ticket would require heavy investment in public transport as well.

"It will require investment in more trains, more rails and generally more capacity. In Germany, there has also been great frustration that the capacity has not been able to keep up," he said.

Danish vocabulary: spørgsmålet - the issue