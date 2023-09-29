Danish region could choose diesel buses over electric
Denmark’s Central Jutland regional authority is considering partially using diesel buses in preference to electric ones for the next four years for reasons including costs.
Although the region says electric buses are a high priority, it is considering continuing using diesel vehicles in a tender for the region’s Midttrafik transport operator in the southeastern part of central Jutland for the next four years.
Several factors are at play in the decision, the elected head of the regional council, Anders Kühnau, said in a press statement.
“As politicians we have to decide the conditions around which we can ensure affordable ticket prices, that the budget fits together and produce a bus service that is in line with our goal to become CO2 neutral,” he said in the statement.
“The model we have now decided on is the one that best makes all these ends meet,” he said.
The tender consists of 57 buses, with the Region to consider ten-year contracts for electric buses and four-year contracts for diesel ones.
The decision is to be made by Central Jutland and the Horsens and Hedensted municipalities where the buses will operate and which will partially finance the regional routes.
Midttrafik has estimated that costs could increase by up to 20 percent if the 57 buses are switched to electricity.
The area is already partially served by electric buses, with 36 in operation since last year.
Kühnau said that “this requires us to keep a close eye on the [buses’] economy, because whether they run on diesel or electricity, buses can only be sustainable if there are passengers in them”.
