Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Thursday

Bornholm man sentenced given prison sentence for illegal weapons stockpile

A 77-year-old man from Baltic Sea island Bornholm has been sentenced to two years and three months in prison for illegal possession of 31 weapons, several magazines and 1,208 pieces of ammunition of various types, local media TV2 Bornholm reports.

Two years of the sentence are conditional, but he must serve the three months inside, Bornholm district court ruled.

In court, he denied that the weapons stock was illegal and irresponsibly stored and said he had intricate knowledge of firearms from his time as a soldier, hunter and owner of a shooting range.

The weapons have been confiscated as part of his sentence.

Vocabulary: ulovlige våben – illegal weapons

Denmark pays for classroom building in Rwanda refugee camp

Denmark has financed a building in the Gashora refugee camp in Rwanda which will be used for lessons in language, technology and other areas, the Ministry of Immigration and Integration said in a statement.

The government was for an extended period in talks with Rwanda about a potential deal for Denmark to set up an offshore asylum facility in the African country, but eventually put the plan on hold.

The immigration minister, Kaare Dybvad Bek, is currently visiting Rwanda in what the ministry has described as a “study visit”.

The Gashora camp primarily houses refugees from Eritrea and Sudan who have been evacuated from detention centres in Libya.

Vocabulary: flygningelejr – refugee camp

Canadian wildfire smoke darkens Greenland skies

Smoke from Canadian wildfires has darkened skies in Greenland's west, said residents of the Arctic island who are hundreds of kilometres from Canada's coast.

Canada has experienced its worst ever wildfire season this year, with every one of its 13 provinces and territories affected, and thousands of people evacuated.

Researcher Caroline Bouchard, who lives on the west coast of Greenland, described the atmosphere as "apocalyptic".

"On Monday, it was like the sun never rose," she told news wire AFP from Greenland's capital Nuuk, adding that she had been able to smell the smoke.

Images on social media showed a dark sky in parts of Greenland, covered in thick haze.

Ash particles from the Canadian fires were also detected in Norway in June, having travelled all the way across the Atlantic Ocean.

Vocabulary: røg – smoke

Booking.com owes Danish hotels 'millions of kroner'

Denmark's hospitality trade body Horesta has given the online hotel site Booking.com two days to pay payments owed to some 200 hotels and bed and breakfasts in the country, after which it is threatening legal action.

The trade body confirmed yesterday that more than 200 hotels and bed and breakfasts in Denmark were affected by the payment delays, which were first reported last week and have also affected hotels in Sweden, The Netherlands, Hungrary, Croatia, and New Zealand.

In its press release Horesta, part of the Danish Chamber of Commerce, said its members were owed between 15,000 kroner and 4m kroner, with the typical hotel owed about 100,000 kroner.

"It is a completely unreasonable situation that our members have been put in," the trade body's managing director Pia E Voss said in the press release.

Vocabulary: urimelig – unreasonable