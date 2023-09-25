Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Monday

Advertisement

More late summer weather to round off September

One of the warmest Septembers in memory is not over yet, with dry and sunny weather forecast this week and temperatures possibly reaching as high as 24 degrees Celsius.

“It’s abnormal. The maximum temperature [at this time of year] is usually 14-16 degrees. Now we are getting between 18 and 24 degrees,” said Martin Lindberg from national met office DMI.

Today will see some rain in the west of the country, but will still feel warm with up to 20 degrees and light winds.

After that, the rain will withdraw and we can look forward to some dry days and sunshine in the last week of the month. Wednesday and Thursday are likely to be the warmest, with the eastern part of Denmark enjoying the best of the weather.

Vocabulary: unormal – abnormal

One in ten who retake final school year failed Danish and mathematics

One on ten students in Denmark’s tenth grade, the extra grade for those who didn’t pass all their school leavers exams, failed core subjects Danish and maths, according to new figures from the education ministry.

Advertisement

That means each class of school leavers has an average of two pupils who do not pass Danish and maths, or around 8,000 young people nationally – a problem for the individuals as well as for society itself, according to researcher Andreas Rasch-Christensen of VIA University College.

“It’s important today because if you fail elementary school then you can’t get into further education because of the entry requirements,” Rasch-Christensen told news wire Ritzau.

“It is potentially also significant in the long term and you can fall out of the labour market completely,” he said.

Vocabulary: at dumpe – to fail (an exam)

READ ALSO: Can Denmark solve its labour shortage by finding workers in Denmark?

Patient organisation calls for arthritis prevention after huge number published

The patients’ charity for arthritis sufferers, Gigtforeningen, has called for more resources to be put into prevention. That came after the University of Southern Denmark’s National Institute of Public Health said the number of people in Denmark with the condition is 755,000 and will reach 800,000 in the coming years.

“Society is facing an arthritis bomb, as we call it. A lot more people are getting arthritis,” the charity’s director Mette Bryde Lind told Ritzau.

“We think more should be put into prevention, just like with diseases such as cancer, heart disease and diabetes,” she said.

Arthritis is one of the most common diseases in Denmark and is a term which covers more than 200 different specific conditions.

Vocabulary: gigt – arthritis

Advertisement

Conservative leader on defensive at party conference

Conservative party leader Søren Pape Poulsen, who has faced criticism from sections of the party after last year’s poor election result, told his party to “lean into confidence” in his leadership during the party conference in Herning this weekend.

The Conservatives have seen their polls numbers tank from a strong position at the beginning of last year, precipitated in part by Poulsen’s ill-fated decision to run as a candidate for prime minister in last year’s general election.

Poulsen maintains he is still the right person for the job but has conceded in interviews that the last year was a difficult one.

“To the sceptics – and you are always allowed to be sceptical as a conservative – I’d ask you to lean into the confidence,” he said at the conference.

Danish media have reported both internal criticism and support for Poulsen emanating from the conference.

Vocabulary: tillid – confidence