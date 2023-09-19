Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Tuesday

Advertisement

Electricity prices to plummet today

The hourly rate for electricity is set to take a big tumble today as windy weather conditions give production a big bump.

A negative unit price is possible this afternoon, such is the extent of the price drop according to energy stock exchange Nord Pool.

Unfortunately, this doesn’t mean you will be paid for switching the lights on, because taxes and transport costs must still be added to the base price. Nevertheless, it will be a good time to run appliances.

Vocabulary: at styrtdykke – to plummet

Conservative leader losing support of local members

The leader of the Conservative party, Søren Pape Poulsen, is struggling to hold on to the support of local party figures including municipal councillors and committee chairpersons, newspaper Politiken reports based on a survey.

Some 50 of the 143 local Conservative leaders who responded to the anonymous survey said Poulsen was no longer the right leader for the party.

In a recent interview, Poulsen admitted the last year had been a difficult one after his decision to run in the general election as a candidate for prime minister was a major factor in a bruising defeat for the party.

Vocabulary: byrådsmedlem – member of city council

Inaccurate property tax valuations affect a third of houses in analysis

As many as a third of 80,000 houses analysed by broadcaster DR have received preliminary valuations that are inaccurate by more than 20 percent, potentially skewing property tax for 2024.

The broadcaster used an outside company to compare actual sale prices with a sample of over 80,000 of the valuations, which were published last week.

The new valuations will be used to calculate property tax from next year onwards. A valuation that is unrealistic or incorrect could cause complications with both tax calculations and selling properties.

Tax Minister Jeppe Bruus last week told media that some 68,000 valuations were to be reviewed for possible errors. In those cases, the value of the land on which the house is built was valued higher than the house itself.

Animal charities call for action after repeated cargo accidents

An animal protection charity has called for accidents involving animal cargoes to be scrutinised after a pig transport caught fire near Aarhus yesterday, the fourth incident of its kind this year.

Several pigs were euthanised by police after being injured or severely distressed during the accident, police said.

Animal Protection Denmark (Dyrenes Beskyttelse) called for authorities to keep a record of accidents involving animal cargoes and investigate their causes.

“We should do more to prevent these accidents, which have serious consequences for animal welfare and for people,” the organisation’s veterinarian Ditte Erichsen said in a statement.

“That’s why both the sector and authorities should put their focus on the many accidents with pig cargo trucks and systematically collect data about the incidents,” she said.

“These accidents lead to the death and suffering of pigs. Injured pigs can lie waiting to be euthanised for a long time,” she said.

Vocabulary: en undersøgelse – an investigation