TELL US: What's it like to work for a Danish boss?
Danish workplaces are known for their flat hierarchical structure, but that doesn't mean no-one's in charge. We'd like to hear your thoughts on working for bosses within Danish working culture -- good and bad alike.
We'd like to know the thoughts of our readers on working for bosses in Denmark. Take a look at the survey below and let us know your thoughts.
