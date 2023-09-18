Advertisement

Working in Denmark Paywall free

TELL US: What's it like to work for a Danish boss?

The Local (news@thelocal.com)
The Local ([email protected])
Published: 18 Sep, 2023 CET. Updated: Mon 18 Sep 2023 17:39 CET
TELL US: What's it like to work for a Danish boss?
What's it like working for a boss at a Danish workplace? Photo by Pablo Varela on Unsplash

Danish workplaces are known for their flat hierarchical structure, but that doesn't mean no-one's in charge. We'd like to hear your thoughts on working for bosses within Danish working culture -- good and bad alike.

Advertisement

We'd like to know the thoughts of our readers on working for bosses in Denmark. Take a look at the survey below and let us know your thoughts.

 

More

#Working in Denmark #Readers insights

Join the conversation in our comments section below. Share your own views and experience and if you have a question or suggestion for our journalists then email us at [email protected].
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.

Please log in to leave a comment.

See Also