Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Friday

Central bank raises interest rate again

Danmarks Nationalbank, the country’s central bank, has raised interest rates after the ECB also raise its interest rate yesterday.

Nationalbanken generally follows the ECB policy to keep the value of the kroner tied to the euro.

The decision means that interest rates on deposits at the central bank are now 3.6 percent, and 3.75 percent for loans. The rates are the highest Denmark has seen since 2009 and compare to interest rates that were under 0 percent just over a year ago.

Vocabulary: at hæve renten – to raise the interest rate

Trout fillets recalled after listeria detection

Food company Agustson has recalled its smoked trout fillets after listeria was detected in a batch of the product, the Danish Veterinary and Food Administration (Fødevarestyrelsen) said yesterday.

The product is sold in Rema 1000 supermarkets across the country. It should be returned to the point of purchase or thrown out.

The fish in question is an 80-gram packet of smoked trout (varmrøget dansk ørredfilet) with a best before date between September 8th and October 10th.

Listeria is a food-borne bacteria that can be found in many raw or lightly processed foods. It can cause headache, fever, diarrhoea and flu-like symptoms.

Vocabulary: at forårsage – be the cause of

North Jutland’s new health budget is ‘not as bad as we thought’

The budget for the North Jutland regional health authority was agreed yesterday and “did not turn out nearly as badly as we had thought,” deputy leader of the regional council and elected official Lene Linnemann said.

Fears around the budget were based on the region needing to save 55 million kroner on areas including administration and research.

While spending will be cut on the region’s ambulance fleet, the number of ambulance bases will not be reduced. There will also be less spent on marketing to recruit new doctors to the region.

The new budget “will cost jobs, but it’s too early to say how many”, the elected chair of the Region, Mads Duedahl, said according to DR. The job losses will come from areas like administration but not from psychiatry services or hospital staff.

Vocabulary: besparelser – spending cuts

Maersk unveils world's first bio-methanol container ship

European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen on Thursday christened the world's first bio-methanol container ship, Laura, which joined the fleet of Danish shipping giant Maersk.

Built in South Korea by Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) and fitted with a dual-fuel engine, Laura is a relatively small model that will be able to transport 2,136 20-foot (TEU) containers.

It will begin operating in the Baltic Sea in October, Maersk said.

"Green methanol is our fuel of choice ... because it is the only scalable. solution that can meet the net-zero (carbon emissions) requirements," Maersk chief executive Vincent Clerc said during Thursday's inauguration ceremony at Copenhagen Harbour.

Vocabulary: at søsætte – to launch (a ship)