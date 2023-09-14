Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Thursday

Advertisement

Number of people working at 75 doubled in 10 years

An increasing number of people are staying on the Danish labour market after the age of 75.

The number of people age 75 and over who still work has increased from 7,600 to 15,700 in ten years, according to Jobindsats, a section of the Danish Agency for Labour Market and recruitment.

An increase in the number of people working at 67 has also been registered, with the figure growing by 5,173 to 77,513 over the last year according to news wire Ritzau.

“The trend reflects that we have a strong labour market where there has also been a labour shortage,” an economist from Danica Pension, Mads Moberg Reumert, told Ritzau.

Vocabulary: fordoblet – doubled

Fewer babies than expected born in 2022

A baby boom expected by Danish health authorities last year did not materialise, according to new figures from the regional health boards.

The number of infants born in Denmark fell by 4,693 last year compared to the year before, which had a high birth rate. The total number of births in 2022 was 57,291, and 8 percent drop compared to 2021.

Last year’s figure is also the lowest for eight years.

“The lower birth rate is evenly distributed across the country and not a city phenomenon,” midwife Lene Friis Eskildsen of Hvidovre Hospital told Ritzau.

Vocabulary: fødsler – births

Greenland Police look for possible crimes on grounded ship

The cruise ship currently grounded off Greenland is now being investigated by local police for possible illegalities, the Greenland Police have said in a statement.

The investigation is intended to uncover whether anything illegal caused the ship to go aground. There are 206 passengers and staff on board, with no injuries reported.

“A police officer has been transported out to the ship and will conduct the initial steps of the investigation which include interviewing the crew and other relevant persons on board,” police said.

No arrests have so far been made.

Vocabulary: efterforskning – police investigation

Consumer watchdog sues bank over negative interest rates

Denmark’s Consumer Ombudsman (Forbrugerombudsmanden) is to take Jyske Bank to court after the bank charged interest rates to its customers without the their consent, the ombudsman said in a statement this morning.

“The consumer ombudsman has issued a court summons Jyske Bank to clarify whether the bank had the necessary contractual authority to introduce and charge negative interest on savings accounts without the customers' active acceptance,” the statement reads.

Jyske was one of several Danish banks which charged negative interest on customers’ deposits between 2019 and 2022. Central interest rates have since gone up several times.

Vocabulary: at stævne – to serve court papers