Will Denmark get any more summer days this year?

Warm and sunny weather in the first two weeks of September has seen Denmark register the highest number of meteorological summer days during the month for 18 years.

A meteorological summer day is defined as a day on which the temperature exceeds 25 degrees Celsius. The average number of such days in September in Denmark over the last 18 years is 1.9 days.

There have already been eight summer days this month – more than in both July and August.

“It’s not unusual for us to register meteorological summer days in September,” climatologist Mikael Scharling of national met office DMI said.

“Eight summer days is however the highest since 2005, which underlines that the late summer has been special this year,” he said.

While September 2005 saw a total of five summer days, it was the first year that the statistic was recorded, making it difficult to make comparisons further back.

There are known to have been nine summer days in September 1999, however.

While Wednesday has seen cooler temperatures, it is not impossible that the current total could be added to and even break into double figures, Scharling said.

“We can see that the temperature is going down in the coming days but that it actually will go up again at the weekend. So I wouldn’t rule out there being more summer days this month, but it’s hard to say,” he said.

July and August this year saw five and six meteorological summer days respectively, according to DMI.