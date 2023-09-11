Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Monday

Advertisement

Another summer day today, but weather change is imminent

A misty beginning to the day today will follow last week’s pattern and clear up to bring sunshine and warm temperatures later this afternoon, with between 20 and 27 degrees Celsius forecast across the country.

Temperatures over 25 degrees qualify as a meteorological “summer day”, meaning Monday could be the eighth such day in a row – a record for the month of September.

Today is likely to be the last summer day this year, though, with clouds later this afternoon heralding cooler and wetter for the rest of the week.

Vocabulary: i streg – in a row

Conservative leader is ‘no longer PM candidate’

The leader of the Conservative party, Søren Pape Poulsen, said in an interview with broadcaster DR yesterday that he does not see it likely that he will run as a candidate for prime minister again.

In last year’s general election, Poulsen said his aim was to become PM, meaning other parties on the right would have needed to prefer him to the Liberal leader Jakob Ellemann-Jensen. The Liberal party is customarily the party whose leader becomes PM in a right-wing government.

In the event, a centrist coalition government was formed with Social Democrat Mette Frederiksen staying in place as prime minister. Uncertainty over Poulsen’s position was largely blamed as the Conservatives suffered a poor election, losing several seats.

He said in Sunday’s interview that he was “not currently” a candidate for the position in the next election.

“But I’ll be a candidate who will fight for conservative values and conservative politics in a world on fire, where we need some calm and stability,” he said.

Vocabulary: statsministerkandidat – candidate for prime minister

Rare whale spotted in Øresund

A North Sea beaked whale of around 10 metres in length has been spotted in the waters of the Øresund this weekend, a rare sighting in the area.

The species has not been spotted in the straits between Denmark and Sweden since 2000, according to Catharina Marcussen, a guide from the Øresund Aquarium, who spoke to local media TV2 Kosmopol.

The animal was spotted by tourists on a boat from the aquarium.

“It’s very rare. I think there’s only been one beaked whale in the Øresund before, so it’s a sensation,” Marcussen said.

Vocabulary: næbhval - beaked whale

New Danish citizens celebrate naturalisation in Copenhagen

Around 2,600 new Danish citizens yesterday attended an event for people who have become naturalised Danes this year, at Christiansborg Palace in Copenhagen. “Citizenship Day” has been an annual event in Denmark since 2006 and this year’s attendance is reported to be the largest.

Parliament estimated the number of attendees to be around 2,600.

“With citizenship follows the right to vote into parliament. You are thereby part of deciding how Demark’s society will grow. That’s the biggest gift you can get in a democracy,” speaker of parliament Søren Gade said in his speech at the event.

The rules for qualifying for citizenship in Denmark are some of Europe's strictest, with many unable to qualify until they have lived in the country for nine years and some people ineligible even though they were born in Denmark.

Congratulations to all those who received their citizenship this year – you deserve it.

Vocabulary: statsborgerskab – citizenship

