Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Friday

Advertisement

Court to decide on undercover agency case



A Dane who claims he was jailed due to work spying on IS group jihadists wraps up his court case today, aimed at forcing Danish authorities to confirm his story -- or not.

A ruling in favour of Ahmed Samsam could help the 34-year-old fight a conviction in Spain over his alleged Islamic State ties, but a win in Denmark is far from assured.

Samsam has sued Denmark's intelligence secret service PET and military intelligence service FE to force them to admit that he was spying on foreign jihadist fighters for them in Syria in 2013 and 2014.

But even if his claims are true, the security services are under no obligation to confirm them.

The verdict is due in about a month.

Vocabulary: hemmelig agent – secret agent

Advertisement

Energy Agency closes office for island project: report

An office at the Danish Energy Agency, which has worked for several years on a project that would have sees an artificial energy island constructed in the North Sea, has been closed, according to a report by media Zetland

An internal email at the Danish Energy Agency, dated August 9th, states that alternative solutions must be found for the energy island.

“This means the remit of the Center For Energiø Nordsøen (EØN) [Centre for North Sea Energy Island] lapses, and the centre must therefore be wound up and its staff reassigned,” the email, seen by Zetland, states.

Former employees at the department told the media that it “has effectively been closed for a long time”.

There were around 45 employees at the department.

In June, the government announced it was putting plans for the energy island on hold while it re-evaluates the model for its construction.

Vocabulary: energiø – energy island

Advertisement

Summer weather keeps going: up to 30 degrees this weekend

The September weekend could smash both August and July out of the park when it comes to temperature, with thermometers nudging up to 30 degrees Celsius in some places.

“The week will finish with the same good late summer weather we have seen during the week, with lots of sun and meteorological summer days [over 25 degrees, ed.],” said meteorologist Nadine Damsberg from met office DMI.

Some fog early on Friday will clear away to make space for the sunshine, with temperatures around 23-28 degrees apart from on east-facing coast, where the fog could persist.

On Saturday, the weather will be even warmer and it is here we could see up to 30 degrees in some locations.

The high pressure front is expected to be replaced next week with rain and thunder approaching Denmark from the west.

Vocabulary: at fortsætte – to continue

Free physiotherapy to be offered in parts of Denmark

The national board for Denmark’s health authorities says it will trial free physiotherapy services in parts of the country.

The trial will be set in motion by Danske Regioner, the national board that represents the country’s five regional health authorities.

Select municipalities in each Region will offer free access to physiotherapy (also known as physical therapy) services with referral from a doctor, Danske Regioner said in a press statement yesterday.

Permission must be obtained from the Health Ministry before the trial is launched.

The exact number of municipalities in the trial, and their identity, is yet to be decided.

Vocabulary: forsøgsordning – trial scheme