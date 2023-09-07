Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Thursday

Advertisement

Whooping cough epidemic in Denmark

The national infectious disease control agency, State Serum Institute (SSI) has confirmed an ongoing whooping cough epidemic in Denmark.

Cases of whooping cough have increased throughout the summer and August’s total of 439 cases was four times higher than normal. That figure only takes into account cases confirmed through lab testing.

Pregnant women are now offered free vaccination against whooping cough, a single-dose injection at GP clinics intended to protect newborn infants during their early months until they can receive the vaccination themselves.

Denmark’s child vaccination programme includes jabs against the disease, but it is not given until the child is a few months old, with doses at 3, 5 and 12 months.

Both children and adults can be infected with the disease, but it is most dangerous for infants, according to the Danish infectious disease control agency State Serum Institute (SSI).

Symptoms initially resemble a cold and light cough lasting around two weeks, before more severe and dry coughing fits begin. The dry coughing can last for as long as 10 weeks.

Vocabulary: kighoste – whopping cough

Students hit by mass sickness and diarrhoea after event

Over 100 engineering students from Aarhus University appear to have contracted food poisoning after eating chicken and falafel wraps at a welcome event.

A tutor in the engineering students’ association at the university told local media TV2 Østjylland the meal had been arranged as part of the students’ welcome programme on August 25th.

“On the Sunday us tutors were writing to each other in our chat group when we realised a lot of us had bad stomachs. We spoke to the students afterwards and realised there were many who had symptoms,” said the tutor, Jonas Hartung Tast.

Between 100 and 150 students had symptoms of food poisoning, he said. The students’ association has contacted the Danish Veterinary and Food Administration to look into whether the food they were supplied was comntaminated.

Vocabulary: madforgiftning – food poisoning

Zelensky says Danish support is highly valued

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky personally thanked Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen for Denmark’s support of Ukraine during Frederiksen’s visit to Kyiv yesterday, during which she gave a speech to the Ukrainian parliament.

At a briefing, Zelensky described Frederiksen’s visit as “very important”.

“I very highly value the relationship between our two countries”, he said according to news wire Ritzau.

Frederiksen said Denmark is “willing to do much more”, adding that “your fight for freedom is also ours”.

Denmark last month announced the donation of 19 F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine and has set aside 1.5 billion kroner to support Ukraine in the 2024 draft budget.

Vocabulary: at sætte stor pris på – to value highly/be very appreciative of

Obesity drugs give Danish economy a major boost

Massive demand for diabetes and weight loss drugs made by Danish pharmaceutical group Novo Nordisk have turned it into Europe's most valuable company, giving Denmark's economy a major boost.

"If it wasn't for Novo Nordisk there wouldn't have been any growth" in the first six months of the year, Danske Bank chief economist Las Olsen told news wire AFP.

The company's earnings have ballooned thanks to two in-demand prescription medications: type 2 diabetes drug Ozempic -- made famous by US celebrities for its weight loss side effects -- and obesity drug Wegovy.

"We've never seen anything like it, it's changing the picture of the economy," said Statistics Denmark analyst Jonas Petersen.

Vocabulary: vækst – growth