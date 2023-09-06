Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Wednesday

Advertisement

Government to make announcement over Pusher Street

The Ministry of Justice has scheduled a press briefing today where it will announce new measures aimed at tackling the violent episodes at Pusher Street, an area of the Christiania freetown enclave.

The Pusher Street market is known for its illicit cannabis market and has been since the 1970s, but the increasing presence of organised crime groups has resulted in violence and shootings. A 30-year-old gang member was killed in the most recent such incident at the end of last month.

No further details on the measures themselves have yet been given. We’ll report any major announcements in a separate article on our website.

Christiania’s residents association stated after the most recent shooting that they want Pusher Street to be closed down for good.

Vocabulary: nye tiltag – new initiatives/measures/reforms

No more height requirement for Royal Life Guards

The Danish military is to scrap a heigh requirement for the Royal Life Guards, the prestigious army regiment which can be observed each day changing the guard at Amalienborg Palace in Copenhagen.

“The hitherto height requirements at the Royal Life Guards no longer make operational sense. We are therefore removing them. There should be no special requirement for height if this is not operationally justified,” the head of the Army Command, Gunner Arpe Nielsen, said in a statement.

Current rules state that men must be 175 centimetres tall and women 169 centimetres tall to serve in the Royal Life Guards. The new rules take effect next year.

Vocabulary: Den Kongelige Livgarde – The Royal Life Guards

EU temporarily appoints new competition chief

Dane Margrethe Vestager, the European Commission’s executive vice president on competition issues, temporarily stepped down on Tuesday.

In a social media post, Vestager said “I am officially a candidate for the presidency of the European Investment Bank” (EIB) and must therefore step aside. The commission appointed justice commissioner Didier Reynders to take the reins.

Under EU rules, Vestager must step away from her commission duties until it is decided whether she gets the job running the EIB, the EU's lending arm.

If she is unsuccessful nabbing the top job at the EIB, Vestager, a former leader of Denmark’s Social Liberal (Radikale Venstre) party, will be able to return to her commission role.

If Vestager does get the EIB post, von der Leyen would have to appoint a suitable candidate from Denmark to be one of her commissioners, under rules requiring representation across the 27-nation bloc.

Vocabulary: konkurrence – competition

Airport lives on after new deal struck

Midtjyllands Airport, formerly known as Karup, can continue offering its small commuter flight to Copenhagen after agreeing a deal with a new company to take over the flights.

The airport has been fighting tooth and nail to stay alive after the previous airline, DAT, said the route was no longer financially viable and would end on September 8th.

In April, Midtjyllands Airport reopened after the government agreed a two-year deal providing state support of 4.2 million kroner per year. It had been closed since December 2022 due to lack of funding.

Airport chairman Ulrik Wilbek, who is also the mayor of nearby town Viborg, did not name the new operator but said tickets will be available from Friday.

“The new operator prefers to go public when all departure times have been agreed with Kastrup [Copenhagen, ed.] Airport and tickets are available for booking,” Wilbek said to local media TV Midtvest.

Vocabulary: redningsplan – recovery plan